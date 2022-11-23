Pardon me if my memories of Christmas 1973 are somewhat incomplete — I was just a weird little loner of a kid eager to be the first kindergartener in my school to develop social anxiety disorder.
By that time, several seasonal television specials had become ensconced in holiday culture, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” My family employed an artificial tree that had probably been around before I was born. It was adorned each year with various ornaments, colorful blinking lights, and clumps of tinsel purchased from either the McCrory five-and-dime store or G.C. Murphy’s, businesses that once were fixtures at Tyrone Gardens shopping center on 58th Street in St. Petersburg.
Some of the presents I found on Christmas morning could have come from those bygone stores, had Santa Claus not hand-delivered them. That year’s haul included a Mego Spider-Man action figure and a wad of Silly Putty.
I remember large holiday gatherings on Christmas Day at our house in the Tyrone area. In 1973, I still had a big family: both parents, two sets of grandparents, assorted aunts and uncles, great aunts and great uncles, a few cousins and most importantly my older brother, Fuzzy. Even though Fuzzy was a poodle, I considered him part of my immediate family. He clearly took offense when, at large holiday meals, he was overlooked. One year, Fuzzy took matters into his own paws and pulled a turkey off a rickety card table onto the kitchen floor in the middle of the feast. It may have been 1973, but I can’t say for certain.
By 1983, when “A Christmas Story” was released in theaters, the size of my family had diminished significantly. Christmas celebrations at our new house in Seminole never rivaled those of my early childhood. Feasts that once fed more than a dozen had to be pared down to accommodate five or fewer. Table scraps went into the garbage: Fuzzy was no longer around begging for handouts.
“A Christmas Story Christmas,” released Nov. 17 on HBO Max, is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story.” It is set 33 years after the events of the original film.
In the sequel, Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsly) is living in Chicago with his wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) and children Mark (River Drosche) and Julie (Julianna Layne). An aspiring author, Ralphie has taken a sabbatical to write and sell a science fiction novel.
Unfortunately, 15 out of 16 publishers who have read the manuscript have no interest in it. Still waiting for one last response, Ralphie sees his dream slipping away as the end of the year approaches.
Despite Ralphie's dilemma, the family is preparing to host a cheerful Christmas in Chicago — until a phone call changes everything. Ralphie's mother (Julie Hagerty) informs him his father has died. Ralphie gathers his family and returns to his hometown, Hohman, Indiana.
Upon their arrival, Mrs. Parker asks Ralphie to do two things: write an obituary for his father and take charge of organizing a Christmas celebration that would make his father proud.
Things don't go smoothly for Ralphie. Town bullies accost his children, his wife sprains her ankle, and predatory carolers stalk the neighborhood. Add to that various injuries, run-ins with old rivals, sibling drama, and various crimes and misdemeanors and you have a good idea of all the obstacles life puts in poor Ralphie’s path.
"A Christmas Story Christmas" gets off to a very slow, awkward start. The first quarter of the movie elicits more eyerolls than belly-laughs. The script contorts itself to set up parallels between Ralphie's experiences as a parent and his memories of his childhood. The synchronicity too often feels forced.
It doesn't help matters any that there is no real chemistry between Ralphie, Sandy, and their kids. Although each individual cast member gives a suitable performance, as a family unit they simply don't seem to fit together.
Hagerty pulls off the biggest coup in her portrayal of Ralphie's mother. She doesn't try to recreate Melinda Dillion's take on the character from the original film. Instead, she shows how that character has aged and transformed over 33 years.
"A Christmas Story Christmas" eventually hooks viewers by unexpectedly redirecting its focus. As the spotlight moves away from Ralphie's wife and kids, the film examines his relationship with his mother and his grief over the loss of his father.
It's an unanticipated gut punch when it hits, and it signals a distinct shift in tone. What at first seems like a cheesy, sentimental holiday nostalgia piece that leans too heavily into cookie-cutter callbacks abruptly turns into an introspective, charming companion piece its predecessor that makes the viewer yearn for Christmases past.
It is unlikely that this sequel will become a holiday tradition even in households that are known to ritualistically view "A Christmas Story" every year. It doesn't have that kind of staying power.
But though it lacks some of the magic and the charm of the original, "A Christmas Story Christmas" still manages to deliver another glimpse into a Yuletide yesteryear that only exists now as collected snapshots in family photo albums and fond memories that gradually recede with time. Clearly designed for the generation that grew up with “A Christmas Story,” this film makes one wistful for childhood and home while reminding us to be thankful for the family and loved ones who make life meaningful.