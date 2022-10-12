CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winner John Petrucci and special guest Meanstreak will perform Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Petrucci is best known as guitarist and co-founder of the Grammy Award winning progressive metal band, Dream Theater. A Guitar World Hall of Fame member and recipient of the SENA Performer’s European Guitar Award, Petrucci has been named multiple times as the No. 1 guitarist, Guitarist of the Year and Best Metal Guitarist by “Prog Magazine,” “Total Guitar,” “Guitar Player,” “Guitar World,” “Music Radar” and “BURRN! Magazine.”
Petrucci’s first solo album, “Suspended Animation,” has long been the benchmark of instrumental guitar performance. The even-longer-anticipated 2020 sequel, “Terminal Velocity,” features former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums, and the legendary Dave LaRue on bass.
The instrumental trio hits the road this fall in support of both albums, in what will surely be an unforgettable evening. This tour marks Petrucci’s first headline tour as a solo artist, and the first time in 12 years that he and Portnoy will perform live together.
Proudly featuring the newly reunited all-female metal icons, Meanstreak as support, this tour promises to be an historic celebration of guitar virtuosity and musical prowess.
Meanstreak is an all-female metal band from New York, formed in 1985 by guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands who — along with bandmates Bettina France (vocals), Martens Myung (bass), and Yael (drums) — forged their way into male dominated territory, becoming one of the first all-female trash metal bands.
With influences such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica, they were true pioneers for women in metal and recorded an album with legendary producer Alex Perialas at Pyramid Sound in Ithaca, New York. Meanstreak’s 1988 release “Roadkill” put them on the metal charts and landed them spots as the supporting act to nationally touring bands such as Overkill, Manowar, Anthrax, Motorhead and others. Their album “Roadkill” is considered one of the best female thrash metal albums of all time.