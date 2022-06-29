ST. PETERSBURG — Kash’d Out, Seranation and Joe Samba will take the stage Saturday, July 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Orlando-based reggae rockers Kash’d Out are no strangers to getting by and rolling with the punches while maintaining good vibes through it all. The band’s signature, positive energy and uncommon entrepreneurial hustle exemplifies the spirit behind their recent album of acoustic versions of past tracks. The album — “Casual Encounters” — was released in March 2021 on Law Records.
The band’s second single in advance of the album “Always Vibin’” was released last year, delivering a much-needed Kash’d Out-style reminder to everyone of the good, simple pleasures of life and the virtues of chilling out.
The release offers a taste of the band’s dynamic versatility and unique ability to reinvent favorite tracks through fresh, stripped-down instrumentation. Among the singles spawned by the album is “Always Vibin’” which reminds listeners of the good, simple pleasures of life and the virtues of chilling out.
“‘Always Vibin’’ is still to this day our most popular song,” said Kash’d Out frontman Greg Shields. “So we knew we had to do it justice acoustically, and I feel we’ve done that. It’s just as much of a vibe stripped down as it was on the more produced original version, but with its own character and subtle elements that make it special.”
When the COVID-19 outbreak put a halt to the national live music industry, the involuntary hiatus from a typically grueling tour schedule afforded Kash’d Out a rare opportunity to pause and reflect. The band made the most of the hiatus by revisiting some favorite tracks and reinventing them in acoustic form.
“I think these tracks really translated well into their acoustic versions and contain relevant messages for everything that’s going on in the world right now,” said Shields. “COVID happened, which is obviously a huge bummer for everybody, but it did give us the opportunity to sit down and really focus on working some songs out without the usual having to worry about rushing to get back out on the road. ‘Casual Encounters’ is an album for the times because it’s about rolling through the hard times and surviving and staying true to yourself.”
Kash’d Out was formed by guitarist Jackson Hauserman and vocalist Shields after the two met at Sound Lounge Studios, where Shields had been working with bands such as Ballyhoo and Tribal Seeds. The two hit it off, and after putting together their first self-titled debut EP, they recruited Hauserman’s old high school friend Joey Brohawn, who migrated from Baltimore to Florida to join on bass and later added Marshall Hearne on drums and Nick Gudzan on keys.
In this fully rounded-out emanation, the band released their first full-length album “The Hookup” in 2017 on Law Records. That record climbed to No. 2 on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae Charts just as the band began touring nationally, sharing the stage with fan favorites like Pepper, Less Than Jake, The Expendables, and many others.
Building on the momentum of their previous record, Kash’d Out released their sophomore album “Undercover” in 2019, featuring the mixing expertise of Paul Leary. The result was an incredibly strong pop-reggae album full of catchy hooks and choruses. From start to finish, you can hear a maturity in the album while still maintaining the fun and positive vibes fans have come to love.
Established in late 2014, Seranation was formed by Adam Hocker and Bianca Schlosser from Roots For Change. Shortly After meeting up with lead singer J. Carter the band was born.
Hailing from all different musical backgrounds, Seranation has a unique blend of pop-reggae/rock that the band has labeled as tropical-rock.