CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will be eagerly awaiting to return a newly renovated waterfront park and music venue after the completion of Imagine Clearwater construction in 2023.
In the meantime, Blues on the Block, a spinoff event of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, will be taking over the 600 block of Cleveland Street on Feb. 4-5. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy live music from national blues recording artists, culinary experiences from downtown restaurateurs, craft beer and wine from local brewers, and a variety of market vendors.
Blues on the Block is a free event and tickets are not necessary for general admission. VIP tickets are available for $75 and include a backstage lounge experience in Station Square Park complete with complimentary food and beverages and access to reserved seating directly in front of the stage.
VIP tickets are available for purchase. Performing artists, schedules, and VIP ticket information will be posted online at MyClearwaterEvents.com.
The music will start Friday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. Jam to headliner Anders Osborne and eat at one of the local downtown restaurants.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, music and market vendors will begin at noon. Stroll through downtown Clearwater, and check out vendors from the Market Marie while enjoying blues music throughout the day. Saturday’s lineup will include performances by Southern Hospitality, Selwyn Birchwood, and the RJ Howson Band.
Anders Osborne’s six-string virtuosity, inventive musicality, and poetic song-craft underpin an ever-expanding three-decade catalog celebrated by fans and critics alike. As a sought-after studio talent, his writing resounds through Keb Mo’s Grammy Award-winning “Slow Down,” Tim McGraw’s No. 1 “Watch the Wind Blow By,” and covers by Brad Paisley, Jonny Lang, Edwin McCain, Aaron Neville, and more. His output live and in the studio spans working with everyone from Eric Church, Toots and the Maytals, and John Scofield to The Meters, North Mississippi Allstars, and Galactic. His extensive touring history encompasses gigs, collaborations, and performances alongside everyone from Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, and Stanton Moore to the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh and Jackie Greene.
“Buddha and the Blues,” his 2019 album, references the full scope of the creative and personal duality at the heart of everything this maverick does.
“I came up with the title early on, so I knew what the vibe of the record should be,” he said in a press release promoting the album. “‘Buddha and the Blues’ means the duality of our existence.”
The album was released on Back on Dumaine Records.
As Osborne crafted the music, he pondered an existential struggle we all face. On the one hand, humans do good, but it’s under the expectation of personal gratification. On the other hand, they desire success and wealth, but they attempt to maintain an appearance of humility. This constant push-and-pull led him to write about “not getting lost in a sunken path or idolizing an intangible future, but instead to be present in this moment and to be fully alive.”
These thoughts filtered into the words, especially.
“The lyrics are supposed to be true, conversational, and uplifting with clean, classic, and thumpin’ sounds,” he said. “That’s what I set out to accomplish.”
Osborne also gives back whenever possible via the Send Me a Friend foundation and through writing music for New Orleans Children’s Museum. A pair of 2016 albums — “Spacedust & Ocean Views” and “Flowerbox” — maintained his prolific output at a record pace.
Southern Hospitality is comprised of lap steel guitar master Damon Fowler, guitarist extraordinaire J.P. Soars, and keyboard wizard Victor Wainwright.
The three artists are musician’s musicians, each bringing a unique style and fresh translation of the great Southern soul, blues, and rock music that came before them. Together, their mutual chemistry, high energy and skill sets create a cohesive vision, with echoes of Muscle Shoals and Macon, that organically flows together into an entirely original and dynamic form of Americana, Southern soul roots music with a modern sensibility.
Selwyn Birchwood’s latest album is his highly anticipated third Alligator album, “Living in a Burning House,” released Jan. 29. The Florida native and rising guitar and lap steel player calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor. His gritty, unvarnished vocals draw his audience deep inside his unforgettable tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure.
With his band feeding off his energy, the 6’3” musician with his trademark Afro roams the stage — often barefoot — ripping out memorable guitar licks with ease. With two previous Alligator Records releases and countless performances under his belt, Birchwood is riding high.