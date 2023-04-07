CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Christian Lopez, Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Lopez, the son of a music teacher, was learning piano and guitar by the time he was in kindergarten, and he recorded his debut album, produced by Americana super-producer Dave Cobb, at 18. On his 2021 album “The Other Side,” Lopez transcends all of those hot-shot titles to emerge a well-rounded and experienced artist.
“The Other Side” is a collection of 12 eclectic songs that veer from indie-rock to vulnerable ballads. Produced by Robert Adam Stevenson, the album is the sound of a man who knows precisely who he is. Now 27, he’s excised the trappings of a youth run wild and all but killed the ego that can undermine the evolution of an artist.
“This album is a product of the strength I had to walk away from everything I knew,” Lopez said. “I had to start fresh on my own.”
A musician’s musician, Lopez plays every instrument on “The Other Side,” with an assist from drummer Carl Thompson. While the West Virginia native’s earlier albums — including 2015’s “Onward” and the 2017 follow-up “Red Arrow” — embraced more organic sounds and instruments, underscoring his Appalachian lineage and roots-rock pedigree, “The Other Side” expands and electrifies his palette. It’s a muscular record, dynamic and unencumbered by genres, but with hints of Lopez’s influences: the Avett Brothers, David Byrne, Tom Waits, and Johnny Cash.
“If I want my music to last in the world, I have to stay as authentic as possible, and that means not compromising or being boxed in,” Lopez said. “That also applies to just being a human. Wherever that leads me, I’m sure that’ll be the place that I was meant to be, both musically and mentally.”
But Lopez may be at his most irresistible when he’s crooning. His voice is an earnest tenor, elastic and versatile, yet also lived-in — roughed up from years spent on the road playing bars and clubs. Remarkably, Lopez says being a vocalist was never part of the plan.
“I never wanted to be a singer when I started,” he said. That he’s able to admit that now speaks to how far he’s come from the swaggering guitar wunderkind of his teenage years. It’s true self-discovery.