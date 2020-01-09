ST. PETERSBURG — The Doo Wop Project will perform Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Broadway stars will perform a collection of classic songs along with doo-wop inspired renditions of popular contemporary hits. Showcasing unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence, the Doo Wop Project recreates some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.
The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of doo-wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows, they take audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, and the Four Seasons all the way to “doo-wopified” versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.