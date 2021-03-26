CLEARWATER — The Bronx Wanderers will perform Monday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $29, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Bronx Wanderers hold the record for most performances by an artist at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, with 14 sold-out shows.
United by their passion for great music, the Bronx Wanderers are helmed to perfection by charismatic master entertainer Vinny, who is a former chart-topping record producer. He is joined on stage by his two sons, Vinny “The Kid,” a young Brian Wilson who sings, arranges and plays several different instruments, and drummer extraordinaire Nicky “Stix,” as well as a killer hand-picked backup band.
With superlative vocals and musicianship, dynamic enthusiasm and a genuine love of the music they perform, the Bronx Wanderers recreate the magic of the era and build an energetic bond with their audience. The show tells the stories and plays the music that will take you as close as you can get to having lived the actual experience. The Bronx Wanderers take the stage each night with new material, but they never leave out the favorites that their fans and audiences have come to love.
Since forming in 2006, the Bronx Wanderers have toured the country, playing pop/rock classics spanning six decades in front of sold-out audiences everywhere.