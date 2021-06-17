Whenever I hear any variation of the admonishment “This is America — speak English,” I feel a rush of emotions: disgust, horror, shame, pity … but most of all, anger. I am angry that in this so-called civilized society in which we abide, we have not only failed to eliminate both institutional racism and bigotry against immigrants but we have permitted these blights to thrive. The ignorance and intolerance that feeds the entrenched resentment of nativists in America is not new, of course. Xenophobia is a disease that has plagued this country for most of its history.
I know embarrassingly little about my family tree, even though I was born with a fairly uncommon surname. I have dabbled enough in genealogy forums to know that I am descended from a man who immigrated to the United States from a small town in Prussia in the 1830s. I think it is likely that the first few generations of Zumpes spoke more German than English. It is also possible that some of them faced prejudice and prejudgment due to anti-German nativism that existed at the time.
Distrust in, fear of, and discrimination against the Spanish language; Hispanic, Latino and/or Spanish people; and the Hispanic culture has been a prevalent symptom of that virulent strain of infectious hate that persists today. It manifests in everything from Hispanophobic slurs and disparaging stereotypes to anti-immigration legislation and the English-only movement. It is sometimes difficult to reconcile the narrow-mindedness of a fanatical faction with the symbol of hope reflected in the lines of "The New Colossus," by Emma Lazarus — a poem that has come to define a nation of immigrants.
Hope is at the heart of “In the Heights,” a film based on the stage musical of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Directed by Jon M. Chu, “In the Heights” is a jubilant, inspiring tribute to the Washington Heights neighborhood of the New York City borough of Manhattan. At various times throughout its history, the neighborhood has been home to communities of German Jews, Greek Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cuban Americans, and Russian Americans. Black and Latino populations began moving into the area in the second half of the 20th century, and by the 1980s Dominican Americans had become the predominant group.
The story revolves around Usnavi, a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos), who has been living frugally in hopes of someday returning to the Dominican Republic. As the film opens, the audience is introduced to many of the residents of Washington Heights whose lives somehow connect to and influence Usnavi’s path. Among them are Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz), the matriarch of the neighborhood who helped raised him; Kevin Rosario (Jimmy Smits), who runs a local taxi company; Kevin's employee Benny (Corey Hawkins); the salon ladies Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega), Carla (Stephanie Beatriz), and Cuca (Dascha Polanco); Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), an aspiring fashion designer and Usnavi's love interest; Nina (Leslie Grace), a freshman at Stanford having second thoughts about college; and Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV), Usnavi's cousin.
Just as Usnavi dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic to revive his late father’s business, Vanessa hopes to escape Washington Heights, move to the West Village and find success. Nina reveals she does not intend to return to college — a decision partially motivated by the fact that she faced discriminatory attitudes at the school. The salon is relocating, too, due to rising rent in Washington Heights. Each character struggles with the decisions they must make and with prioritizing their personal goals.
“In the Heights” combines Miranda’s brisk, bouncy music and lyrics with director Chu’s disciplined yet vibrant style of storytelling. Their collaboration provides a comprehensive vision that is both spellbinding and stunningly beautiful. Combined with the sometimes elegant, sometimes frenzied choreography is by Christopher Scott, the film is bursting with life and confidence. It is an ode to hope that neither diminishes the struggles of the past nor pretends that the chasing one’s dreams is a painless endeavor. It honors those who made sacrifices so their children could have better lives; and it shows the importance of preserving a sense of community.
The neighborhood is more than a backdrop against which these stories play out over the 143-minute running time. With its own rich history and its cultural legacy, Washington Heights achieves a consciousness of its own in the film. It touches the lives of those who live and work there, providing an almost spiritual connection among the characters that is echoed in the lyrics and the spectacular dance sequences that evoke practically every era of Hollywood musicals.
“It’s always been an immigrant community,” Miranda said in the production notes for the film. “Now, it’s a Latinx neighborhood; it was Dominican when I was growing up in the ’80s. Before that, it was Irish, it was Italian, it was Jewish. It’s always the first chapter in so many stories, and that’s what makes it universal. And being first-generation kids, we always wonder, what would it have been like if our parents had stayed? Those really personal questions — what does ‘home’ even mean? And every character in this is answering it in a different way. For some, home is somewhere else, and for others, home is the block that they’re on. That’s worth singing about and worth celebrating in a movie of this size.”
In some ways, “In the Heights” strikes me as a wistful reminder that the type of neighborhood where I was raised — where I knew the name of practically every homeowner on the block — is not as ubiquitous as it once was. Even before the pandemic, summer pool parties were few and far between. Each year brings smaller numbers of trick-or-treaters to the front porch as parents opt for mall-based events or “trunk-or-treat” gatherings at city parks and churches. Interactions with next-door neighbors are often restricted to awkward salutations when taking out the garbage or collecting the mail.
Maybe we have become so focused on pinpointing areas of potential discord and divergence that we have stopped looking for common ground. But common ground is worth celebrating. A feeling of belonging is worth celebrating. A sense of community is worth celebrating. Holding on to one’s heritage while simultaneously establishing new traditions … that, too, is worth celebrating.
“In the Heights” elevates all of these, while showcasing heritage, family and the power of dreams. It is a euphoric love letter to the Latino community, and an inspirational — and sometimes heartbreaking — testament to drive and determination.