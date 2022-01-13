A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
- Genre: Computer-animated comedy
- Cast: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff
- Directors: Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon
- Rated: PG
Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the “Monsterification Ray,” goes haywire, Drac Brian Hull) and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster.
In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.
The film will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 14.
‘Scream’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell
- Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett
- Rated: R
It’s been 25 years since a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.
The film is scheduled to be released on Jan. 14.
‘Shattered’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: John Malkovich, Lilly Krug, Cameron Monaghan, and Frank Grillo
- Director: Luis Prieto
- Rated: R
A millionaire falls for a woman he meets by chance — but soon suspects her of dangerous motives.
The film will be released in select theaters and On Demand on Jan. 14 through Lionsgate.
‘Belle’
- Genre: Japanese animated fantasy film
- Cast: Chace Crawford, Kylie McNeill, Hunter Schafer, Manny Jacinto, Paul Castro Jr., David Chen, and Mamoru Hosoda
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Rated: PG
From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media.
Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally beloved singer.
One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.
GKIDS has licensed the film in North America, with a nationwide release date set for Jan. 14.
‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’
- Genre: Computer-animated adventure
- Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Aisling Bea, Brendan Gleeson, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh, and Lilly Singh
- Directors: Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler
- Not rated
An Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. The film is inspired by the global stage sensation and new music by Grammy winner Bill Whelan.
The film will debut on Netflix Jan. 14.
‘Borrego’
- Genre: Mystery
- Cast: Lucy Hale, Leynar Gómez, Olivia Trujillo, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Nicholas Gonzalez
- Director: Jesse Harris
- Rated: R
Lucy Hale stars as Elly, a young botanist on a research mission gone awry.
After witnessing a drug mule's plane crash in the Borrego desert, she is kidnapped and forced on a dangerous journey to a remote drop off point. With limited essentials and alone in the desert with her captor, desperation for survival takes hold as Elly risks her life to escape from his clutches before the trip turns deadly.
The film will be released on digital and On Demand Jan. 14.
‘Italian Studies’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Simon Brickner, Annika Wahlsten, Annabel Hoffman, and Maya Hawke
- Director: Adam Leon
- Not rated
From award-winning writer-director Adam Leon comes a lyrical film about dislocation, connection and the elusive nature of identity.
While visiting New York City from her native London, writer Alina Reynolds (Vanessa Kirby) inexplicably loses her memory and suddenly becomes unmoored and adrift on the streets of Manhattan with no sense of time or place — or even her own name.
As Alina’s consciousness swings between imagined conversations, fragments of her own short stories and the bustling city around her, she finds an anchor in charismatic teenager Simon (Simon Brickner).
Drawn to the lost woman, sweet-natured Simon soon introduces Alina to his dynamic, free-spirited group of friends, and together they make their way through a disorienting cityscape full of dizzying life, beauty and music. Their elliptical journey gradually sets Alina on a path back toward home.
The film will be released Jan. 14 through Magnolia Pictures.