Most gangster movies make audience members accessories after the fact. The viewer stands witness to a string of crimes committed by the film’s primary character, whether it’s the head honcho — such as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” — or some ambitious underling who is eager to make his bones and move up in the ranks. The viewer, in fact, often sees more than the supporting actors, since most gangsters keep their family members in the dark about their criminal enterprises — at least, according to Hollywood.
That motif is best illustrated in the final scene of “The Godfather” when Michael Corleone, having lied to his wife Kay about his involvement in his brother-in-law’s death, is surrounded by his three capos, each showing their loyalty by kissing his hand — and the door to his room slowly closes, leaving Kay standing alone in the hallway. Her eyes reflect her silent epiphany: She knows the truth, but she must act as though she is oblivious to the circumstances.
“I’m Your Woman,” a neo-noir crime drama, takes an entirely different approach. Directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Hart and Jordan Horowitz, the film focuses on the wife of a slick-talking, brazen subordinate in a big city crime syndicate and what happens when his occupational activities interfere with their existence. The film was given a limited theatrical release Dec. 4, followed by a Dec. 11 release on Prime Video by Amazon Studios.
Set in the 1970s, “I’m Your Woman” opens in an upscale suburban neighborhood in a house that could have been designed by Mike Brady. Meticulous attention to detail throughout the film helps establish an immersive atmosphere, from the beautifully-kept and well-appointed residential abode that underscores unearned privilege to the backstreets of derelict industrial districts where violent crimes go practically unnoticed.
Despite her comfortable existence, it is immediately clear that Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) is discontented and unfulfilled. Soft spoken and sullen, she is still processing the fact that she is unable to have a child. In her few exchanges with her husband Eddie (Bill Heck), it seems likely that Jean is somewhat aware of his involvement in crime, though she is too submissive at this point to demand any sort of explanation when he informs her he will be late getting home from one of his jobs.
Jean also doesn’t ask many questions when Eddie brings home a baby one day. Eddie assures her that the baby now belongs to them.
A short time later, Eddie prepares to go out on an overnight job with a group of men. When they arrive, he closes the sliding doors between rooms effectively shutting Jean out from the ensuing conversation. Like Jean, the viewer is not privy to whatever the group has planned for the evening. Still, there is an ominous tone to the scene: Everyone knows that Jean’s life is about to change.
That night, one of Eddie’s minions shows up pounding on the door, instructing Jean to collect a few things, grab the baby and get out of the house. He provides her with a bag full of cash and sends her off with Cal (Arinzé Kene), a man she does not know. Together, they make their way to a safe house — though she Jean has no idea what has happened to her husband or how his actions have endangered the lives of her and the baby. All this transpires in the film’s first act. For the balance of the story, the viewer joins Jean on a journey of discovery as she fills in all the blanks about her husband. In the process, she gradually overcomes her weaknesses, taps into her strengths and finds she is capable of taking care of herself as well as those she loves.
Jean is initially reluctant and combative. She has difficulty believing that Eddie is anything more than a small-time hood. She also struggles with caring for the baby — whom she has named Harry — and clearly doubts her maternal instincts. As she learns to live on the run, she bonds with those seek to protect her, including Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake) and Art (Frankie Faison).
With “I’m Your Woman,” Hart reimagines the typical gangster tale by asking her audience to view it from the perspective of what would normally be one of many characters on the periphery.
“Women are mostly in those movies to show what’s at stake for the male protagonist, what he has to lose, rarely do we get to see the interior life of that woman or understand what’s at stake for her,” said Hart in production notes for the film. “I wanted to explore every element of that character and give her her own movie, her own story.”
The women in “I’m Your Woman” have to confront their own life choices while they deal with the consequences of mistakes made by the men in their lives. It’s about empowerment, even if finding agency is necessitated by the continued threat of collateral damage and the hubris of an aspiring mob boss.
The pacing is slow and deliberate, with intermittent bursts of explosive violence. The tension increases exponentially as Jean and those trying to keep her safe are hounded by random hoods seeking to extract vengeance for Eddie’s actions. The absorbing premise is reinforced by strong performances from the film’s talented cast. Expect the unexpected as this character-driven odyssey moves dreamily from isolated safehouses to crowded neon-lit disco clubs. An unconventional twist on the noir thriller, “I’m Your Woman” is a surprisingly insightful survival parable and a compelling exploration of a woman rejecting quiet submission and compliance and embracing self-sufficiency.