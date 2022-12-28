There may be as many definitions of the phrase “American dream” as there are Americans.
The etymology of the term shows that its meaning has evolved over the decades. Thank American writer and historian James Truslow Adams for popularizing the phrase in the 1931 book “The Epic of America.”
Adams wrote that “life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.”
Adams goes on to say that the American dream “is not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable, and be recognized by others for what they are, regardless of the fortuitous circumstances of birth or position.”
That assertation echoes tenets affirmed in the Declaration of Independence: that we are created equal and that we are born with the right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Politicians like to bend the meaning of the phrase to suit their agenda.
In his 1965 State of the Union address, Lyndon B. Johnson remarked that “Our own freedom and growth have never been the final goal of the American dream. We were never meant to be an oasis of liberty and abundance in a worldwide desert of disappointed dreams. Our nation was created to help strike away the chains of ignorance and misery and tyranny wherever they keep man less than God means him to be.”
Richard Milhous Nixon, in his first inaugural address in 1969, said that “the American dream does not come to those who fall asleep” as he sought to reform the welfare system. In 1977, Jimmy Carter told listeners that “the American dream endures. We must once again have full faith in our country — and in one another. I believe America can be better.” In 1997, Bill Clinton said that “Martin Luther King's dream was the American dream. His quest is our quest: the ceaseless striving to live out our true creed.”
Barack Obama, in his 2014 State of the Union address, admitted that his “opportunity agenda won't be complete, and too many young people entering the workforce today will see the American dream as an empty promise, unless we also do more to make sure our economy honors the dignity of work and hard work pays off for every single American.”
Though the American dream was not originally intended to encourage the accumulation of individual wealth, some see it as mantra for unbridled, aggressive capitalism — a rallying cry to those who place self above society.
Many people immigrate to the United States in search of the increasingly elusive American dream. Despite the hardship of leaving home and family behind, they believe they will find more promising opportunities in America — better jobs, better living conditions, better education, and in some cases, to escape hostile conditions in their own country.
In the new horror film “Nanny,” Aisha (Anna Diop) views America as her best chance at building a better life for herself and her young son. “Nanny” was written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu. The Amazon Studios film found its way into select theaters in late November before being released to streaming Dec. 16 on Prime Video.
Aisha — an undocumented immigrant living in New York City — comes to the United States from the West African country of Senegal. Staying with a family member, she finds a job as a nanny working for a privileged couple in an expensive apartment. She is eager to earn enough money to bring her 6-year-old son and her cousin to America.
It is evident from the beginning that being separate from her child is causing Aisha significant hardship. Though she trusts her Senegalese family to watch over him in her absence, she is overwhelmed by guilt that intensifies each day as she struggles to raise the funds she needs to guarantee their reunion. That task becomes increasingly difficult as her employers — Amy (Michelle Monaghan) and Adam (Morgan Spector) — are so self-absorbed that they make her caretaker gig a grating experience. If they weren’t wealthy, Amy and Adam would likely be found guilty of child neglect. Their wealth makes them incapable of maintaining any form of customary social relationship. Their affection for each other — and for their child, Rose (Rose Decker) — is flimsy façade.
Unsurprisingly, they treat Aisha as little more than a piece of property they have acquired. They exploit her kindness. Jusu taps into a racial caricature here that may not conform visually to the stereotype but certainly evokes it in terms of how the husband and wife view their domestic servant. Aisha challenges their preconceived notions, however, demanding they pay her what she is owed according to the arrangement they made. She also does not allow either parent to denigrate or demean her.
As she is dealing with these issues, Aisha finds herself beset by disturbing visions and nightmares. The viewer is left questioning Aisha’s sanity as elements of African folklore overlap precursors of depression and grief.
“Nanny” meanders clumsily through aesthetically pleasing scenes with a dreamy inertia that impedes to fully connect with the main character. Aisha is featured in nearly every scene: You would be hard-pressed to find more than 30 seconds of this film in which Diop is not on screen. We may empathize with her plight, but the script keeps her isolated and inaccessible.
“Nanny” is best described as engaging arthouse horror. Its deliberate abstruseness is distracting. The narrative is choppy and sometimes lacks cohesion. It makes up for these deficiencies with a strong lead performance by Diop and with its overriding sense of ominous portent.
Many of the film’s horror components have been plucked from mainstream genre template, with obvious prompts from “The Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Rosemary’s Baby.” Other aspects of the film are reminiscent of Jordan Peele’s “Go” and Reme Weekes’ “His House.” That is not to say that “Nanny” is derivative — Jusu simply taps into archetypes and prevalent motifs to establish a dark and surreal setting with indistinct boundaries. The viewer questions what is real and what is imagined.
The overall effect is more disquieting than frightening. “Nanny” isn’t the kind of horror film that tries to shock its audience every 10 minutes with jump-scares and gross-outs.
It wants to unsettle viewers — and to encourage them to think about things like social classes, racial inequity, and disparities in immigrant populations. It takes “Nanny” a very long time to get where it’s going — and once it gets there, it feels like too much is left unresolved or forgotten.
That ambiguity may be Jusu’s way of challenging us to ponder our own definition of the American dream.