The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Dreamland’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Margot Robbie, Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund, Kerry Condon, Finn Cole, and Darby Camp
- Director: Miles-Joris Peyrafitte
- Rated: R
Two-time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie produces and stars alongside Finn Cole in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s mesmerizing love story set amidst America’s struggle during the Great Depression.
Eugene Evans (Cole) dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded fugitive bank robber (Robbie). Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.
The film opened in limited release Nov. 13 and will be available via video on demand Nov. 17, by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Sound of Metal’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric
- Director: Darius Marder
- Rated: R
After years of touring the country playing earsplitting drum solos in seedy bars and clubs, itinerant punk-metal musician Ruben (Riz Ahmed) suddenly develops severe hearing loss. Worse, doctors tell him his condition is likely to quickly deteriorate.
Scared and unable to hide what he’s experiencing from bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Cooke) any longer, the recovering heroin addict agrees to check in to a secluded sober house for the deaf, hoping to head off a relapse as he learns to adapt to his new situation. Reluctantly adopting the community’s lifestyle, Ruben settles into a routine of learning American Sign Language (ASL), writing and teaching deaf children to play the drums. The house’s no-nonsense manager Joe (Raci) promises him that if he continues to live by the group’s rules, his life will be as full as it ever was — perhaps fuller.
But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.
The film will be released theatrically Nov. 20. “Sound of Metal” will begin streaming on Prime Video Dec. 4.
‘Run’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen
- Director: Aneesh Chaganty
- Rated: PG-13
They say you can never escape a mother’s love … but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat.
There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (Allen) and her mom, Diane (Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.
Hulu will release the film Nov. 20.
‘The Last Vermeer’
- Genre: Drama and history
- Cast: Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps, Roland Møller, August Diehl, Olivia Grant, Adrian Scarborough, and Susannah Doyle
- Director: Dan Friedkin
- Rated: R
While Joseph Piller (Bang), a Dutch Jew, was fighting in the Resistance during the Second World War, the witty, debonair aesthete, Han van Meegeren (Pearce) was hosting hedonistic soirées and selling Dutch art treasures to Hermann Goring and other top Nazis.
Following the war, Piller becomes an investigator assigned the task of identifying and redistributing stolen art, resulting in the flamboyant van Meegeren being accused of collaboration — a crime punishable by death. But, despite mounting evidence, Piller, with the aid of his assistant (Krieps), becomes increasingly convinced of Han's innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save his life.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 20 with TriStar Pictures distributing.