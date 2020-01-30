Not sure what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out some highlights of concerts and events on the horizon.
Our Top 5
• Blast Friday featuring the BStreetBand, Friday, Jan. 31, in the Cleveland Street District in downtown Clearwater. The event is free. VIP tickets are available. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Stomp,” Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jive Talkin’: Bee Gees Tribute, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• SHAMC Hootenanny featuring Justin Mason & Blue Night, Reckless Saints and Outlaw Fancy, Friday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. General admission tickets are $35. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• Rodney Crowell, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Sinbad, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, Feb. 6-16, in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $24. For performance times, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lucinda Williams, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Fabulous ’50s, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
Dunedin
• World Ukulele Day Concert, presented by the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society, Saturday, Feb. 1, 4 to 8 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Visit www.worldukeday.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, through Feb. 16, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Skeleton Crew,” by Dominque Morisseau, through Feb. 23, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Citizen Cope, Friday, Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Jeremy Carter, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Linda Nash Group, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, presented by Jobsite Theatre, through Feb. 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• David Wilcox, Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $10.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.