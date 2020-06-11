The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
'Think Like a Dog'
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Gabriel Bateman, Janet Montgomery, Julia Jones, Kunal Nayyar, and Bryan Callen
- Director: Gil Junger
- Rated: PG
Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever.
“Think Like a Dog” follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage along the way.
“Think Like a Dog” was released June 9 on digital and video on demand by Lionsgate.
‘Da 5 Bloods’
- Genre: Drama, action and war
- Cast: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, and Jean Reno
- Director: Spike Lee
- Rated: R
From Academy Award winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: The story of four African-American vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam.
Searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of man and nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.
“Da 5 Bloods” will be released June 12 by Netflix.
‘Artemis Fowl’
- Genre: Science fantasy adventure
- Cast: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench.
- Director: Kenneth Branagh
- Rated: PG
Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization — the amazingly advanced world of fairies — and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan — so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.
Artemis Fowl is set to be released on Disney+ on June 12.
‘The King of Staten Island’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, and Steve Buscemi
- Director: Judd Apatow
- Rated: R
Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven.
He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys — Oscar (Ricky Velez), Igor (Moises Arias) and Richie (Lou Wilson) — and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley).
But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.
The film will be released digitally via video on demand on June 12 by Universal Pictures.