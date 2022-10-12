Oct. 14
• Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Visit ClearwaterJazz.com.
• Ray LaMontagne, Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Turnstile, Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Oct. 15
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Cash Cash, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Still Collins USA, a Phil Collins concert experience; Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Oct. 16
• “Romeo and Juliet,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Ongoing
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater. Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” presented by mad Theatre; Oct. 14-30, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.