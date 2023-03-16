LARGO — LP & the Vinyl will perform Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
After years of intensive recording projects and concerts for jazz aficionados throughout the U.S., four San Diego-based musicians came together with a purpose: explore the art of song in their own unique way. Renowned jazz, blues and gospel singer Leonard Patton teamed up with the critically acclaimed Danny Green Trio to form LP and the Vinyl. The band’s wide array of influences includes everything from jazz, R&B, and rock, to ’80s and ’90s hits, Brazilian music, and classical music. Blending these sounds together, LP and the Vinyl has created a highly unique and personal approach to music-making that leaves its audiences energized and craving more.
The group’s repertoire draws from three separate areas: beautifully reimagined renditions of favorite hits by artists including Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and David Bowie; fresh and funky explorations of jazz standards; and their own original songs. What lends consistency to their approach is the group’s ability to bring something new to the music every time. They play with no safety nets, and every emotion is on full display. Through Patton’s infectious charisma, and the virtuosic interplay between pianist Danny Green, bassist Justin Grinnell, and drummer Julien Cantelm, the audience is taken along for the ride every step of the way.
Since their formation in 2015, LP and the Vinyl has performed at notable festivals and venues including the Telluride Jazz Festival, the Vail Jazz Festival, Laguna Festival of the Arts, Chandler Center for the Arts, and the Museum of Making Music. Their debut album, “Heard and Seen,” was released in April 2020 on Origin Records and features music by The Beatles, Quincy Jones, Tears for Fears, David Bowie, Oasis, as well as jazz standards, and original songs. Jazz critic Travis Rogers Jr. remarked in his review, “From tight arrangements to free-wheeling improvisations, this telepathic trio evolves into an equally intercommunicating quartet with Leonard Patton. If there is a group worthy of special attention and reintroduction in jazz, it is LP and the Vinyl.”
The members of LP and the Vinyl are all dedicated and experienced music educators. They hold faculty positions at the University of San Diego, Grossmont Community College, as well as school and community performing arts programs. They have given lectures, workshops, and clinics at venues across the United States.