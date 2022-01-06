TAMPA — Winter Jam, one of Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tours, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts, presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions. Sponsored by Compassion International, Winter Jam’s “All Together Now Tour” will visit the Tampa Bay area Friday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
This is a ticketless event, with a $10 donation at the door. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com for more information.
Skillet, best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero,” and “Monster” joins the tour with new album “Dominion” set to drop Jan. 14. Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single “Famous for” winning Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.
“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” said John Cooper of Skillet in a press release. “Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, ‘Dominion,’ and some of the old fan favorites, too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat.”
Skillet is an American Christian rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The band currently consists of husband John Cooper and wife Korey Cooper along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison. The band has released 10 albums, two of which — “Collide” and “Comatose” — received Grammy nominations. Two of their albums — “Comatose” and “Awake” — are certified platinum and double platinum respectively by the RIAA, while “Rise” and “Unleashed” are certified gold as of June 29, 2020. Five of their songs, "Whispers in the Dark,” "Hero," "Monster," "Awake and Alive," and "Feel Invincible," are certified platinum, while another four, "Rebirthing," "Comatose," "Not Gonna Die," and "The Resistance" are certified gold.
Tauren Wells is an American Christian pop-rock and R&B artist and a worship leader at Lakewood Church, Houston, Texas. He is the former front man for the American Christian pop rock band Royal Tailor, which produced two albums over a five-year career, garnering two Grammy nominations and a New Artist of the Year award from the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. In 2014, Wells, along with his wife, launched the Prisma Worship Arts School, a private music academy with multiple locations in the Houston area.
Other performers at this year’s tour include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.
“I am so excited about getting back out on a full 41 city Winter Jam Tour with an amazing lineup,” said Eddie Carswell of NewSong. “After the last couple of years, we wanted to make sure everyone could come to these shows, so we went to just a $10 donation at the door. The heart of Winter Jam is to make it affordable for everyone. It’s all about the people getting together to hear the music and the message of Jesus.”
This year, Jam Nation Memberships start at only $34.99 per person. Jam Nation members will receive free early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and lanyard. Jam Nation Max members will also receive a backstage tour, meet-and-greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section.
For more information and the full list of cities and dates, visit 2022.jamtour.com.
Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low admission to allow as many people as possible to hear the gospel. Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar's top tours and has taken the number one spot several years. Promoted and produced by Premier Productions, the tour hits the road again in 2022.