Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.