‘Glorious’ dives into the abyss as it echoes Lovecraft’s cosmicism
If you are enjoying the current resurgence in literary weird fiction, you should be aware of the names of some of its most notable trailblazers, such as William Hope Hodgson, M. R. James, Clark Ashton Smith, and H. P. Lovecraft. The renaissance in the subgenre — often referred to as “the New Weird” — has been led by such authors as Jeff VanderMeer, China Miéville, K.J. Bishop, Storm Constantine, Laird Barron, Thomas Ligotti, and Jeffrey Thomas. All have been influenced in some manner by the Elder Gods of weird fiction. And among those early pioneers, Lovecraft’s name is possibly the most familiar to the general masses. Lovecraft has become ubiquitous in the publishing world. Visit a local bookstore or search online booksellers and you’ll find a cornucopia of novels and anthologies revolving around Lovecraft’s themes, motifs, and the ever-growing and evolving pantheon of alien gods that comprise the Cthulhu Mythos.
Trust me. I should know. I have written dozens of Lovecraftian tales for various publications over the years.
Before anyone raises an eyebrow, let it be known that Lovecraft’s literary contributions are saddled by some significant baggage. Scholars have argued how much or how little those undermine his legacy and his contribution to the subgenre.
One of the most striking aspects of Lovecraft’s fiction was the idea of cosmicism: the revelation of humanity’s cosmic insignificance.
Director Rebekah McKendry plumbs the depth of Lovecraft’s fundamental philosophy in “Glorious,” a grungy, gross, intoxicatingly transgressive locked-room nightmare. “Glorious” was released on Shudder Aug. 18.
The film opens with Wes (Ryan Kwanten) driving down a two-lane road in a rural setting. It quickly becomes evident he’s running from something no longer visible in the rearview mirror: a failed relationship. What isn’t immediately clear is the set of circumstances that brought about the bad breakup. From the beginning, the viewer isn’t sure how much empathy to afford Wes. He is simultaneously tragic and menacing.
Finding it difficult to maintain consciousness as he races along the ribbon of asphalt that connects his ruinous past with his unwritten future, he soon pulls into the parking lot of a remote rest stop. Here, Wes succumbs to the inner turmoil that has been bubbling inside of him. His meltdown is hastened by at least a half a bottle of whiskey. As night falls, he tries to erase his pain by sacrificing some of his most cherished belongings — mostly unseen photographs captured by an instant camera — in a firepit near a picnic table. The montage seems intentionally evocative, as though McKendry is simulating a tribal ceremony involving ritual offerings to apathetic gods.
The following morning, Wes awakes and feels an urgent and immediate need to find a bathroom. Fortunately, he’s still at the rest stop. Unfortunately, he soon discovers he is not alone.
Ghatanothoa (J.K. Simmons) graciously waits for Wes to stop vomiting before making his presence known.
Full stop: I know you’re going to ask, so I’ll let Daniel Harms, author of “The Cthulhu Mythos Encyclopedia” explain.
According to Harms’ entry on Ghatanothoa, this Great Old One was “left by the fungi from Yuggoth within the mountain of Yaddith-Gho in the now-sunken land of Mu. The people of Mu made many sacrifices to the god and its priests, fearing that Ghatanothoa would leave its home and seek prey among humanity if it was not placated. The sight of the Great Old One was especially feared, as it would petrify anyone who looked upon it, leaving them encased in leathery skin for eternity.”
The entry goes on to point out that Ghatanoathoa is one of three “sons” of Cthulhu and Idh-yaa. The other two are Ythogtha and Zoth-Ommog.
Ghatanothoa — or Ghat, since the Great Old One’s name cannot be properly pronounced without holding one’s tongue while speaking it — informs Wes that destiny has brought the two of them together intentionally. The universe, Ghat claims, has a favor to ask of Wes. The fate of all life depends upon whether or not Wes is willing to comply.
That’s the setup: A heartbroken, mentally fragile man finds himself confronted by an unknowable, awe-inspiring entity that is equally terrifying and preposterous. Wes and Ghat cycle through extraordinary arguments, pursue various lines of reasoning, as each tries to find meaning and purpose as they contend with an imminent and inconceivable predicament.
Working from a well-crafted screenplay by Joshua Hull and Dave Ian McKendry, the director successfully mixes humor with carnage, absurdity with genuineness, and perseverance with meaninglessness. “Glorious” is intentionally misleading at times, lulling viewers into a false sense of levity and superficiality before drenching them with an unexpected geyser of gore and blood.
Its plot is driven by the complex parley between Wes, whose lack of mental stability makes him an unreliable character; and Ghat, whose initial civility and charm are increasingly overshadowed by impatience and exasperation. Their tête-à-tête grows more unsettling with each passing moment as each reveals terrible universal truths just as horrifying as the prospect of a lifeless void ousting the universe.
That this Lovecraftian nightmare plays out amidst the filth and foulness of a grubby public restroom is somehow monstrously fitting. What better place to explore grim parables about the way some individuals view others as superfluous and nonessential.
It's probably no surprise that “Glorious” emerged from its chrysalis during the pandemic. The screenplay was penned by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull, and David Ian McKendry.
“Joshua and Dave’s script immediately resonated with everything I was going through — isolation, reflection, and a darkly sardonic perspective on our meager lives as we Zoomed into work and tried to make banana bread,” the director said. “I felt this script with every fiber of my sweatpants-laden body and knew I wanted to see the project brought to screen.”
McKendry strikes the perfect balance between deep, philosophical dialogue and striking visuals that are both grotesque and engrossing. It’s much more than an homage to Lovecraft and cosmicism; it’s a metaphysical reappropriation of cosmic horror with a focus on the obligation of the individual to society.
“’Glorious’ speaks to my adoration of Lovecraft, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking ‘I can’t believe I just saw that,’ she said. “It is a wild mix of horror, humor, and heady moralistic concepts about our own existential realizations of who we really are, forcing each of us stare into our personal abyss.”
McKendry pulled this off on what must have been a shoestring budget coming out of a pandemic. Though it may target a niche market, “Glorious” is an impressive effort by any measure. Approach it as a fan of weird fiction, a disciple of Lovecraft, or a hardcore horror afficionado and you will find that it delivers a surprisingly stylish, intelligent, and unsettling deep dive into cosmic horror.