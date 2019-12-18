ST. PETERSBURG — Reverend Horton Heat will perform Saturday, Dec. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets start at $27.50. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
By day, Jim Heath is a mild-mannered musical historian well-versed in the birthing days of rock and roll. But when the sun goes down, he straps on his signature Gretsch 6120, steps up to the microphone and is transformed into Reverend Horton Heat, a hellfire-spewing, rock and roll dare-demon.
Heath’s career highlights are iconic: recording with Lemmy Kilmister; being revered by legendary recording artists such as Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins; touring with Soundgarden, ZZ Top, the Cramps, Social Distortion, White Zombie and the Sex Pistols; and providing touring opps to upstarts Kyuss, Hank III, Marilyn Manson and countless others across decades on the road.
Heath and longtime confidant and slap-bass general Jimbo Wallace have polished up “Whole New Life,” their 12th release.
Heath calls it “the most positive material I have ever written.”
Call it a new twist on an old sound, “Whole New Life” was recorded between Fun Guy Studios and Modern Electric in the band’s hometown of Dallas.
“It focuses heavily on rock and roll but there is a human interest parallel,” Heath said in a press release. “Songs about growing up poor, vices, marriage, having children and walking the rapturous streets of America.”
The 11-track rumination features new sticksman Arjuna “RJ” Contreras. The Texas-based jazz pupil came to the band’s attention from a friend’s reference in the summer of 2017, and brought a whole new backbeat to the legendary rockabilly administration. After clicking with Contreras, Heath hired a new pianist in 2018, Matt Jordan, to flesh out the sound with the pomp and power of Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard.
“I love playing with these guys,” Heath said. “It truly is a whole new band, so the title fits perfectly.”
Recording the album, Heath recalled that back in the 1950s, reverb chambers were really hip and that he always loved their warmth.
“I’m all about Sam Phillips and the things he did with tape machines and tape echo,” Heath explained. “I love that kind of production value, even if it is older than me! It really sent me to this whole other headspace where I worked with a lot of vintage gear on this album — some of which I built myself for a truly unique sound — ribbon, old tube microphones, pre-amps and stuff. Additionally, a year before I started piecing this together I worked especially hard on my singing voice. ‘Whole New Life’ brought out something in me where I am screaming more and making more throaty sounds. It's got some Louisiana feel to it, a bit of gruff and some Roy Orbison style in it. We tested out new tracks on our most recent tour and they are working better with the audience than any new songs we premiered since the early days of the band.”
Reverend Horton Heat still performs nearly 200 shows annually, including their trademark Horton’s Hayride Festival in Southern California, which has expanded to an end-of-the-year jamboree under the name Horton’s Holiday Hayride. The band has also wowed sold-out crowds with their multi-city residencies across America, including performances at Coachella, Reading, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest and countless other festivals.
With over 1 million albums sold and nearly 35 years in the game, Heath and company have been delivering blood-pressure inducing scriptures to millions of fans worldwide. Call it rock and roll or psychobilly, Reverend Horton Heat is often considered an early architect of the latter genre and occupies a peculiar place in American musical terrain.