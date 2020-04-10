CLEARWATER – Grammy Award-winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude are paired with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter. Together, with their undeniable chemistry, Benatar and Giraldo have forged a unique sound that created some of rock’s most memorable hits, including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Promises In the Dark,” “We Live for Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is for Children.” They have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over
30 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards.
Benatar and Giraldo have been road warriors for decades, touring in the United States and abroad, playing festivals, theatres and performing art centers regularly. In the last five years, the duo has averaged 75 shows per year, headlining and co-headlining.
Benatar and Giraldo have been making music together for four decades. They met each other in 1979 for the first time in a small rehearsal room at SIR Studios in New York City. The rest, as they say, “is history.” Benatar's debut album “In the Heat of the Night” was released in August 1979, and reached No. 12 in the U.S. in early 1980. The album included her breakthrough hit "Heartbreaker" and the top 30 hit "We Live for Love." She followed up in 1980 with “Crimes of Passion. Debuting on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart the week ending Aug. 23, the album held at No. 2 for five weeks in January 1981. Singles from the album include "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "You Better Run" and "Treat Me Right."
Benatar continued to record new music for two decades, releasing the albums “Precious Time” (1981), “Get Nervous” (1982), “Live from Earth” (1983), “Tropico” (1984), “Seven the Hard Way” (1985), “Wide Awake in Dreamland” (1988), “True Love” (1991), “Gravity's Rainbow” (1993), “Innamorata” (1997) and “Go” (2003).
In 1982, Benatar and Giraldo were married. They have two grown daughters. In 2018, they became grandparents for the first time.