Amy Currotto to kick off Largo Palooza concert series
LARGO — Largo Palooza, a summer concert series featuring up-and-coming singers from around the Tampa Bay area, will get underway Friday, June 4, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The theme for the series will be Women of Distinction. All four shows will feature a strong female lead. Tickets are $10 a person for each performance. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
The first performer will be Amy Currotto. Currotto trained as an opera singer and actor. She studied acting at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and obtained a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of South Florida. She volunteers her time performing with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and the Florida Orchestra.
Currotto and her cast will perform excerpts from several recent Broadway musicals, such as “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “Beetlejuice” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Joining Currotto will be Alex Marshall, Amy Nance, Maddie Hubel, Gabrielle Ray, Jo’Jo Townsel, Ella North, Jeanie Reuter, Ashley Whiting, Blake Doner, Cinda Goeken, Christian McCormick, Katie Betts and Doug Betts.
Additional performances include the following:
• Erica Scaglione: Living Room Live — Friday, July 2, 7 p.m. This show will feature songs from Camila Cabello, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, and much more.
• Amy Nance: Unapologetically Amy — Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Nance will present an eclectic collection of songs and powerhouse vocals, along with her amazing stage presence.
• Joy Gann: Ode to Music — Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. Gann will be joined by her band and several guest singers for this journey through favorite tunes.
Gasparilla Music Festival releases pre-sale tickets
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Festival has released a limited number of “early bird” tickets for its 10th anniversary, set for Oct. 1-3 in Tampa.
The festival has added an additional day to the schedule, forming a three-day event. GMF, which is usually held in March, confirmed the October dates last month. Three-day general admission tickets are available for $60 and three-day VIP tickets for $200. Two-day and single-day tickets are also available online at www.gmftickets.com.
“Our early bird tickets sell out every year, and this past year in record time,” said GMF’s David Cox. “We love that our loyal supporters can get tickets at an affordable price and have access to great live music, food and people.”
The 2020 festival included over 40 bands on five stages along Tampa’s Riverwalk. The diverse lineup included Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, De La Soul, Rival Sons, Anderson East, The Nude Party and many more. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, and Cage the Elephant. More details on the 2021 lineup will be released this summer.
GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011. The foundation works year-round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.gmfhigherground.com
Piff the Magic Dragon show postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Piff the Magic Dragon show set for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Since breaking out on NBC’s “America's Got Talent” and the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon has earned his rightful place as one of the greatest magic performing dragons currently working in Las Vegas today.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa to host World Poker Tour event
TAMPA — The first ever World Poker Tour main tour event will come to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, kicking off Wednesday, June 9.
The event will continue through Tuesday, June 22, after a run of WPTDeepStacks events dating back to June 2016. Primary events kick off with a $500 buy-in featuring seven opening flights and a $1 million guarantee opener. The main event will take place Friday, June 18, through Tuesday, June 22, with a $3,500 buy-in and a $2 million guarantee.
Players will find safe and socially distant tournament play with the Hard Rock’s Safe + Sound initiative. In addition to thermal temperature scanning upon entry and mandatory masks/face coverings policy for all guests and team members, all tables are outfitted with protective Plexiglas between dealer and players, and in between players. Each table will be played eight-handed, as opposed to the standard nine-handed to encourage social distancing. All chips and cards will undergo routine cleaning, and all areas will be sanitized once a player leaves the table and before another sits.
Other highlight events include:
• $1,100 Buy-in No Limit Hold’em, Wednesday, June 16
• $2,200 Buy-in No Limit Hold’em, Thursday, June 17
• $1,700 Buy-in No Limit Hold’em, Sunday, June 20
• $5,000 Buy-in No Limit Hold’em, Tuesday, June 22
For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, visit worldpokertour.com.