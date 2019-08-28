TAMPA — Global entertainers Florida Georgia Line will take the stage Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
According to the venue, a limited number of seats remain. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Since forming in 2010, Florida Georgia Line has taken the songwriter skills honed from their early days in Nashville while using the deep roots of country music to build something new and totally thrilling. From the most raucous party moments to unexpected self-reflective odes, FGL is an unstoppable powerhouse.
FGL has embraced an “anything goes” attitude — a fact that is reflected in the title of their 2014 album “Anything Goes.”
“We’ve always been comfortable doing something that may or may not be accepted,” said Brian Kelley, the Florida side of FGL.
Ever since the Kelley met Tyler Hubbard, the Georgia half of FGL, while attending Belmont University, they’ve been following that credo — going from songwriting workrooms with nothing more than an acoustic guitar or two, to a headlining tour, crisscrossing the nation, collecting awards, bringing people up when they need to “Cruise,” lifting them out when they’re deep in the “Dirt.”
Their signature anthem “Cruise” was certified platinum and became the best-selling country single ever, according to SoundScan. The remix with Nelly rocked both the charts and eager genre-taggers. With their Republic Nashville debut, FGL is the only artist in history to join legends Brooks & Dunn in achieving four back-to-back, multi-week No. 1 singles. They’ve taken the “anything goes” approach with them from day one — never once, however, compromising their vision.
More recently, FGL released “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” their fourth studio album. The album features the singles “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It.” It debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200, giving the duo their fourth top 5 album.