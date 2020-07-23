The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘The Rental’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss
- Director: Dave Franco
- Rated: R
Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them.
Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.
The film will be released July 24 by IFC Films.
‘The Kissing Booth 2’
- Genre: Teen romantic comedy
- Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi
- Director: Vince Marcello
- Not rated
Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for The Kissing Booth sequel, based on characters from Beth Reekles' 2012 young adult book.
The film will be released July 24 by Netflix.
‘Radioactive’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cara Bossom, Aneurin Barnard and Katherine Parkinson
- Director: Marjane Satrapi
- Rated: PG-13
From the 1870s through to modern day, “Radioactive” is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate partnerships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that follow.
In late 19th century Paris, Marie met fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley). The pair went on to marry, raised two daughters and changed the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. In 1903, the pair jointly won the Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery, making Marie the first woman to win the esteemed prize.
After the death of her beloved Pierre, Marie’s commitment to science remained unwavering and her work went on to win her second Nobel Prize, taking with it the responsibility for discoveries which changed the world. This is a bold, visionary depiction of legacy of an extraordinary life, the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curies’ work and an exploration of how this impacted the defining moments of the 20th century.
The film was released in the United Kingdom in March and will debut on Amazon Prime July 24.
‘The Big Ugly’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Ron Perlman, Leven Rambin, Malcolm McDowell, Nicholas Braun, Vinnie Jones and Joelle Carter
- Director: Scott Wiper
- Rated: R
Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business.
When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend – American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) – they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia. Contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn’s girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston’s wayward son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers — and retribution.
The film will be released July 24,
‘Retaliation’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles, Anna Reid, Alex Ferns and Kyle Rees
- Directors: Ludwig and Paul Shammasian
- Rated: R
Orlando Bloom stars as Malky, a demolition worker whose life receives a seismic shock when, out drinking with friends at a local pub, he sees a disturbing figure from his past: the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident.
Fueled by anger, Malky sets out on a path of vengeance—and discovers that no one can escape the consequences of their sins in this taut thriller.
“Retaliation,” from Saban Films, will be released July 24.
‘Amulet’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton, Angeliki Papoulia and Paul O’Kelly
- Director: Romola Garai
- Rated: R
“Amulet” follows Tomaz (Secareanu), a former soldier who is left homeless after an accident and takes refuge in the decaying home of Magda (Juri), a lonely young woman in desperate need of help as she cares for her ailing mother. At first hesitant, Magda soon welcomes Tomaz into their lives. But as he gets closer to and begins to fall for Magda, Tomaz notices strange and unexplainable phenomena. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who never leaves the top floor, and Tomaz begins to suspect that Magda may in fact be a prisoner to her otherworldly bidding.
The film will be available on demand July 24.