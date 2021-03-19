ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt will host a virtual opening and awards reception for “Epicurean Delights” Friday, March 26, 6 p.m., via Zoom.
“Epicurean Delights,” a juried exhibition featuring handmade objects showcasing the best of contemporary crafts to delight the foodie in all, will run March 26 through May 8. At the virtual opening and awards reception, people will have the opportunity to virtually meet the artists as well as the show’s judge, Jennifer Hardin, former curator of the St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts. Emmanuel Roux, renowned for his French flourless chocolate cakes, will talk about his Urban Farm Tasting tours and gardens where more than 100 different vegetables and fruit trees are grown in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. The Zoom link for the opening is us02web.zoom.us/j/82999722055.
The exhibition brings together 30 artists from around the state. They have created 73 pieces, ranging from intricate jewelry to glass sculptures depicting oranges, peaches and other fruit. Equally exciting is the virtual programming planned for the show: from chocolate tastings with William Dean Chocolates founder to delving into dining with Dali to famed food writer Janet Keeler.
The creativity and imagination of Florida CraftArt artists is boundless. Palm Harbor artist Joyce Curvin made an adorable papier-mâché marionette titled “Pepe's Pasta Palace” stirring pasta in a kitchen with a dog anxiously anticipating a falling meatball. “Dinner for Two” is a pair of chairs created in rosewood and maple from Pinellas County downed trees. Nick Reale, whose woodworking shop is in downtown St. Petersburg, designed the chairs with geometric shapes that evolve as they are viewed from different angles. Bradenton jewelry artist Diana Hirschhorn was inspired by her vegetable garden to fashion a pendant from sterling silver, compressed heather and chrysoprase. Metal sculptor Eric Folsom cleverly forged serving utensils in the shape of musical symbols. Laurie Landry used mosaics of carrots and corn to piece together a kitchen or dining wall hanging. And, while plates are normally part of the dining experience, the ceramic plate of a moody coyote by Jennifer Rosseter is unnervingly eye catching.
Members of the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild have stitched, painted and quilted abundant aprons, napkins, and fiber objects for sale in the gallery as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
“As engaging the community is part of Florida CraftArt’s mission, the public is invited to attend the exhibition and programming free of charge,” said Tyler Jones CraftArt’s board president. “For instance, on April 6, Janet Keeler will talk about her love affair with recipes, including some she just inherited from a dear friend, and on April 20, the Dali Museum curator of education, Peter Tush, will present ‘Dining with Dali’ based on Dali’s cookbook.”
Widely renowned for its award-winning chocolate, William Dean Chocolate owner, chef and artist Bill Brown will lead a virtual taste-bud tour during the virtual chocolate tastings on April 27. From Madagascar chocolates to French gourmet blends, the chef will explain the wildly different flavors and origins. Prior to the event, people can purchase gourmet chocolate samples at Florida CraftArt or William Dean Chocolates, 2790 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs.
The show runs through May 8 when the People’s Choice Award will be presented at the closing reception. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery and on Facebook. The exhibition’s sponsors are Mark Anderson and Keith Bucklew, William Dean Chocolates, along with support from Perry and Lisa Everett, the city of St. Petersburg, and Florida’s Division of Cultural Affairs.
The following artists will be featured in “Epicurean Delights” at Florida CraftArt:
- Gerri Aurre, Jupiter
- Travis Blanton, Vero Beach
- Sue Cannon, Apopka
- Kimberli Cummings, Tampa
- Joyce Curvin, Palm Harbor
- Tom Davis, St. Petersburg
- Eric Folsom, Gulfport
- Brenda Gregory, Tampa
- Steven Hagan, Portland, Oregon
- Lauren Hill, St. Petersburg
- Diana Hirschhorn, Bradenton
- Annette Kapfer, St. Petersburg
- Karyn Kozak, Gulfport
- Carina Krehl, St. Petersburg
- Pat Lafaye, Safety Harbor
- Laurie Landry, St. Petersburg
- Elizabeth Neilly, Gulfport
- Victoia Nikkel, Pinellas Park
- Suzy Pease, Gulfport
- Susan Peloubet, Tampa
- Joseph Poltorak, St. Petersburg
- Nick Reale, St. Petersburg
- Shelly Steck Reale, St. Petersburg
- Jan Richardson, St. Petersburg
- Jennifer Rosseter, St. Petersburg
- Carol Shelton, Tampa
- Mei-Ling St. Leger, Clearwater
- Deborah Thorton, St. Petersburg
- Pamela Joy Trow, St. Petersburg
- Mary Ann Ziegler, Largo
Florida CraftArt is at 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.