ST. PETERSBURG — Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $55. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Costello and his band hit the road in October for the “Just Trust” tour. Publicists said the name of the tour is in answer to musical questions such as:
- “Will they play my favorite song?"
- “Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?”
- “Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?"
Audiences are asked to “Just Trust” Elvis Costello and the Imposters.
This ensemble features Steve Nieve on keyboards; Pete Thomas on drums and bass; and vocalist Davey Faragher. They will be augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee. All members were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release “Look Now,” numbers from which will most likely find their rightful place among the highlights from one of the most formidable song catalogues in popular music.
Despite his recent anomalous inclusion in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List, Elvis Costello, O.B.E., will not be putting on the airs, but putting on the style for this unique evening of song and mischief.
Costello began writing songs at the age of 13. In 2017, he marked the 40th anniversary of the release his first record album, “My Aim Is True.”
He is perhaps best known for the songs, “Alison,” “Pump It Up,” “Everyday I Write the Book” and his rendition of the Nick Lowe song, “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace Love and Understanding.”
His record catalogue of more than 30 albums includes the contrasting pop and rock and roll albums “This Year’s Model,” “Armed Forces,” “Imperial Bedroom,” “Blood and Chocolate” and “King of America” along with an album of country covers, “Almost Blue,” and two collections of orchestrally accompanied piano ballads, “Painted from Memory” — with Burt Bacharach — and “North.”
Costello has performed worldwide with his bands, the Attractions, His Confederates — which featured two members of Elvis Presley’s “T.C.B” band — and his current group, the Imposters.