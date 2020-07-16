The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Following an extended closure, some movie theaters have begun reopening at limited capacity. However, many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. Some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘The Painted Bird’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Stellan Skarsgård, Udo Kier, Barry Pepper, Harvey Keitel, Julian Sands, Petr Koltár
- Director: Vaclav Marhoul
- Not rated
Based on the acclaimed Jerzy Kosiński novel, “The Painted Bird” is a meticulous 35mm black and white evocation of wild, primitive Eastern Europe at the bloody close of World War II.
The film follows the journey of the Boy, entrusted by his persecuted parents to an elderly foster mother. The old woman soon dies and the Boy is on his own, wandering through the countryside, from village to village, farmhouse to farmhouse.
As he struggles for survival, the Boy suffers through extraordinary brutality meted out by the ignorant, superstitious peasants and he witnesses the terrifying violence of the efficient, ruthless soldiers, both Russian and German. But there are rare moments of compassion: a German soldier spares the Boy, a priest intervenes on his behalf, and finally the Boy becomes the protégé of a Russian sniper, who is kind to the child, but ruthless with the enemy.
‘The Silencing’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, and Zahn McClarnon.
- Director: Robin Pront
- Rated: R
A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter’s daughter five years ago.
The film will be released through DirecTV Cinema on July 16, prior to a video on demand release on Aug. 14 by Saban Films and Mongrel Media.
‘Cut Throat City’
- Genre: Action, drama and heist
- Cast: Shameik Moore, T.I., Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Eiza González and Ethan Hawke
- Director: RZA
- Rated: R
From director RZA and writer P.G. Cuschieri, comes the explosive “Cut Throat City,” the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes devastated, no jobs, and no help from FEMA.
Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around – by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.
The film is scheduled to be released July 17.
‘Fatal Affair’
- Genre: Psychological thriller
- Cast: Nia Long, Omar Epps, and Stephen Bishop
- Director: Peter Sullivan
- Not rated
Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband, Marcus (Stephen Bishop), after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized.
“Fatal Affair” will debut July 16 on Netflix.