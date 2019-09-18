TAMPA — Disturbed will perform Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
After kicking off the year with a North American tour that saw them playing to more than 200,000 frenzied fans, the two-time Grammy nominated quartet launched the second leg of their North American tour July 21 in Mankato, Minnesota. Select shows, including the Amalie date, will feature special guests In This Moment.
Disturbed features vocalist David Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer. The band is touring in support of “Evolution,” their new album, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
Disturbed is continuing their campaign to raise mental health awareness. Band members recently teamed with iHeartRadio for a radio special about the stigma of addiction, depression and PTSD. The show, which featured Draiman and Donegan, along with spokespeople from mental health organizations Camp Hope, 22 Kill and NAMI, can be found online at thebuzz.iheart.com/featured/the-rod-ryan-show.
The band has also invited fans to join the conversation and show others they’re not alone in the fight via You Are Not Alone. For information, visit disturbed.lnk.to/youarenotalone. They’ve also launched a Fighter of the Month campaign, honoring those who have shown strength, character and fight, as nominated by their peers. For information, visit www.disturbed1.com/fighterofthemonth.
Disturbed is one of the most successful rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside Metallica, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart.
“Immortalized” (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash “The Sound of Silence,” which garnered a nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards in the category of Best Rock Performance.
Since its formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored 12 No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, “The Sickness,” formally announced their arrival as hard rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent Grammy Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double-platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named Best Rock Artist during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, Disturbed continue to boldly forge ahead with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, “Evolution.”