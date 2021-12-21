CLEARWATER — Direct from Broadway, Adam Trent, brings his signature brand of magic and illusion to the Tampa Bay area with “Holiday Magic,” set for Thursday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This holiday-themed spectacle is perfect for the entire family. Trent — the break-out star of “The Illusionists” — is one of the most televised magicians in the world. Appearing as part of the world’s best-selling magic show, Trent has starred on Broadway three separate times and is one of the few magicians in the world with his own TV series, “The Road Trick” on RedBull TV and Netflix. His frequent TV appearances on “Ellen,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Rachael Ray,” “Showtime,” “America’s Got Talent” and countless others, highlight his appeal to audiences of all ages.
Produced by the same creative team behind “The Illusionists” brand, Trent’s production is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music perfect for the entire family.