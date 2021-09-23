ST. PETERSBURG — Camille Trust will celebrate the release of “NY to FL,” her debut full-length album, with a performance Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The concert also will feature special guests Shevonne and DJ Donya. Tickets are $10 at the door. Call 727-322-4600 or visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
Like so many artists, Trust has been living with family at home since the pandemic, prompting new inspiration and the need for new ways to create. The project was written and produced completely over Zoom since her producers were all still based in New York City. While home in Florida, the Tampa native soul/pop artist assembled a large local creative team — including director, photographer, wardrobe designer, hair and makeup artists — to produce music videos for this project. Her music video "Florida" features the lush landscapes of Odessa, St. Petersburg and Lutz — where she grew up — which creates a juxtaposition to her most recent video "Dangerous," which was filmed one night in New York City into the sunrise.
Trust released her debut EP “No Other Way” in May of 2018. Her debut single “Move On” gained the interest of Billboard and Time Magazine, passing over 100,000 streams within a few months. Trust has developed a loyal following through her live performances in New York City.
Since 2018, Trust has quickly established herself as a strong female force in the music scene, garnering praise from the likes of Billboard, Nylon, DuJour, and Popdust. She is also a member of the Resistance Revival Chorus, performing and recording alongside Jim James, Kesha, Carly Simon, Phillip Glass, Ani Difranco, and receiving recognition from eminent artists like Shawn Mendes. She has done backup vocals for Mendes and Nathaniel Rateliff on Saturday Night Live as well as the MTV Video Music Awards.
The new album will be available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.