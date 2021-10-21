ST. PETERSBURG — Isaiah Rashad will perform Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Rashad doesn’t look back. Instead, he never stops moving forward. That’s why the internet has tried so hard to keep up since he hit the scene in 2012. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and raised in Los Angeles, Rashad began rapping as early as 10th grade. By 2012, he was already forging relationships with music industry connections. He toured with Juicy J, Joey Badass and Smoke DZA that year, and by September 2013, he had signed with Top Dawg Entertainment.
In January 2014, Rashad released “Civia Demo,” which generated praise from critics and covered themes such as substance abuse, fatherhood, coming of age, and police brutality. The album featured a number of guest appearances by performers such as Jean Deaux, Michael Da Vinci, SZA, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock.
In 2016, Rashad released “The Sun’s Tirade,” the follow-up to “Civia Demo.” It debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and closed out 2016 on over a dozen year-end lists.
In between sold-out shows coast-to-coast and racking up nearly 500 million total streams, Rashad quietly stared down his demons out of the spotlight. By the time he dove back into music, life had changed. The process switched up, so he realigned and linked up with new collaborators. Ready to break a five-year creative silence, he returns in 2021 with his new album “The House Is Burning.”