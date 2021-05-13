CLEARWATER — The Beach Boys recently announced special guest John Stamos will join the band for their upcoming performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
The band that birthed a torrent of hit singles that forever changed the musical landscape will perform Sunday, May 16, 5 and 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Both shows will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets start at $53.25. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The shows will feature a mix of Beach Boys’ classics as well as new material including co-founder Mike Love’s latest single “This Too Shall Pass,” which he released at the start of the pandemic via BMG to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time. All artist and label royalties from “This Too Shall Pass” go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.
Since Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys,” Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release. Rolling Stone ranked the album “Pet Sounds” as No. 2 on its list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” and The Beach Boys No. 12 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” Additionally, in a recent poll of Sirius listeners, The Beach Boys were voted the No. 1 American Group of the ’60s.
The Beach Boys are led by Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.