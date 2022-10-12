Let me start with an acknowledgment: Clive Barker changed the direction of my life. He is one of many authors whose work provided inspiration and motivation in my younger years as I sought direction as an aspiring writer.
By 1987, I knew I wanted to be a storyteller — to create interesting and compelling characters, build expansive worlds, develop an expanding mythos and generally spin a ripping good yarn. I also had a fascination with horror, thanks to genre heavyweights such as Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft. While I appreciated the inventiveness in the style and themes of Poe and Lovecraft, neither offered a practical template for approaching modern audiences.
Then I discovered Barker’s short fiction.
Barker came to prominence in the 1980s with a series of short story collections published in six volumes known as “Books of Blood.” I still own my original paperback set, published by Berkley Books. Each volume is ragged and dog-eared.
The first book in the series, featured an introduction by Ramsey Campbell, followed by the first tale: “The Book of Blood.” This volume also included “The Midnight Meat Train,” “The Yattering and Jack,” “Pig Blood Blues,” “Sex, Death and Starshine” and finally, the unforgettable story “In the Hills, the Cities.”
The first volume of “Books of Blood” was printed in 1984 and the final in 1985. Barker’s work was unlike anything I had previously encountered in horror. It was bold and bleak. It was passionate and exacting. It was ugly and beautiful. It was new blood: an unencountered strain of dark, viral literature.
Barker’s “Books of Blood” revealed the depth and impact of well-written modern short horror stories. The quality of his work provided a level of virtuosity to which I continue to aspire.
Like many, I became aware of Barker thanks to the 1987 British horror film “Hellraiser,” which was based on his 1986 novella “The Hellbound Heart.” Barker wrote the screenplay and directed the adaptation. It brought the Cenobites to the big screen, introduced the world at large to Pinhead, and spawned nine sequels — the most recent being “Hellraiser: Judgment,” released in 2018.
I won’t bother to detail how disappointing most of these sequels have been.
Now, “Hellraiser” is back in a brand-new reinvention of Barker’s 1987 horror classic. Directed by David Bruckner, the new film was released exclusively on Hulu as a Hulu original film Oct. 7.
In this version, Riley (Odessa A'zion) is struggling with a drug addiction. Homeless and couch surfing, she has settled in a small room in an apartment shared by her brother Matt (Brandon Flynn) and his boyfriend Colin (Adam Faison), as well as their roommate Nora (Aoife Hinds). Riley is dating Trevor (Drew Starkey), a fellow recovering addict she met in a 12-step program.
An introductory scene set several years before the events depicted in the film reacquaints franchise fans with the lure of an ancient puzzle box — as well as the consequences of temptation. A businessman named Roland Voight (Goran Višnjić) tricks a sex worker into becoming his latest sacrifice.
Fast forward six years. Trevor persuades Riley to help him break into a warehouse to access an abandoned shipping container. Inside, they find only the ancient puzzle box. Though unaware of its purpose, Riley quickly becomes obsessed with it.
Following a fight, Riley’s brother kicks her out of the apartment in the middle of the night. She wanders around the neighborhood, stopping first at her car where she finds pills and takes them. She ends up sitting on a merry-go-round in a public park, fidgeting with the box until she accidentally solves it — though she avoids getting cut by one of its blades.
Having been summoned, the Cenobites — a group of sadistic beings from another dimension — arrive on the scene and insist that she must choose another as a sacrifice. Unfortunately, Matt shows up at the worst possible moment.
Knowing she is at fault for Matt’s fate, Riley is determined to save him. In doing so, she learns the secrets of the puzzle box and inadvertently puts those around her in grave danger. The trail eventually leads her to a creepy estate in the woods once owned by Voight but abandoned after his disappearance and presumed death.
Jamie Clayton portrays the Priest, leader of the Cenobites, modeled after the franchise icon, Pinhead. Her take on the sadistic character is as sinister as it is sensual. She is simultaneously terrifying and angelic, and she brings a hypnotic authority to the role that illustrates how an entity so inhospitable can be equally irresistible.
The congregation of loyal Cenobites features marvelously ghastly designs, as if fashion in their plane of existence is preoccupied by stylish gore and chic mutilation. There are callbacks to Cenobites from previous films, such as the Chatterer, played here by Jason Liles.
Gasp, played by Selina Lo, is of particular note due both to the character’s exquisite creepiness as well as the fact that she — unlike most of the Priest’s subordinates — has a few lines of dialog. Other Cenobites showcased in the film include the Weeper (Yinka Olorunnife), the Asphyx (Zachary Hing), the Masque (Vukasin Jovanovic), and the Mother (Gorica Regodic).
The writing is solid, though at times derivative. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski deliver a refreshing take that works as a metaphor for the consequences of selfishness and making bad life choices.
Riley’s addiction and her unwillingness to take responsibility for her life impacts the lives of those around her. Her psychological urges toward self-destruction have real world consequences for her family and friends. Unfortunately, this causes the plot to sometimes slouch into slasher-film mode as characters are picked off one by one.
Unlike Ashley Laurence’s squeaky clean central character in the original film, Riley is fraught with flaws that initially make her quite unlikable. Her journey of transformation is both powerful and tragic.
The film emphasizes religious implications without endorsing the idea that the Cenobites are anything more than inter-dimensional entities. The viewer can ascribe supernatural meaning should they choose to do so.
The fact that the story explores the idolization of pain and suffering as a fetish certainly suggests it can be viewed as an allegory for religious masochism. One can’t help but liken traveling flagellants of the Middle Ages to Barker’s Cenobites.
Bruckner’s “Hellraiser” also suffers from pacing issues. The first act is slow and lumbering.
Let’s be honest: Everyone came for the Cenobites, and the story forces the viewer to wade through a lot of drawn-out tableaus establishing personalities and relationships before there is any substantial revelation. Building up tension is fine, but it’s nice to get an early indication how scary — and bloody — things are likely to get for our hapless soon-to-be victims.
“Hellraiser” is not a remake, though it borrows elements from the first two films in the franchise: “Hellraiser” in 1987 and “Hellbound: Hellraiser II” in 1988. It’s better than “Hellbound,” but not as good as the original.
It does serve to reenergize the 35-year-old franchise and expand the mythology of the Cenobites. In Riley, the film gives viewers a more fully developed character whose past mistakes and continuing struggles highlight both her vulnerability and her grit. It is fittingly gruesome, ambitious, and morbidly fascinating.
Thouigh it may not tear your soul apart, it certainly has some grisly sights to show you.