CLEARWATER — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member John Fogerty’s “Celebration Tour,” featuring his sons Shane and Tyler and their Hearty Har band, includes a stop Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park.
Tickets start at $65. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.johnfogerty.com.
As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.
Fogerty, a Grammy winner, is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many other hit are “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.
In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour with his show “My 50 Year Trip.” An album, “50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks,” featuring a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, including songs from the set list of his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969 among other fan favorites, was released in November 2019.
In April 2020, while self-quarantining together, his family gathered in their home studio to play some music together. A weekly video series began and became so popular that a digital EP, “Fogerty’s Factory,” was released via BMG in May 2020. An extended “Fogerty’s Factory” full album was released later that year. In December 2020, Creedence Clearwater Revival's “Chronicle Vol. 1” hit the milestone of charting for more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming only the eighth album to ever do so.
In early January 2021, Fogerty released his first new original solo music in eight years, “Weeping in the Promised Land.” The song is Fogerty's definitive look back at 2020, ultimately serving as a moving tribute to those who had been affected by the pandemic, as well as those who have suffered through prejudice and injustice, with an eye on brighter days ahead.
Fogerty recently partnered with Concord on the official release of “Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall” on the label’s Craft Recordings. More than 50 years after the legendary 1970 show, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The accompanying documentary takes viewers from CCR’s earliest years together in El Cerrito, California, through their meteoric rise to fame, and is the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.
In 2023, Fogerty acquired a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his song catalog from Concord. The compositions have been both a decades-long dream and a personal mission for Fogerty. For years, the copyrights to Fogerty’s classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord Music Group in 1995.
"As of this January, I own my own songs again,” Fogerty said in a press release promoting the upcoming show in Clearwater. “This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want to thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music … like a revival."
In early March 2023, Fogerty joined Spotify’s "Billions Club," with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s enduring recording of his song “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” commemorating an outstanding achievement of over 1 billion streams on the platform.
Additionally, when it comes to overall monthly listeners of bands founded in the ’60s, CCR currently ranks in Spotify’s Top 3, landing just behind The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, and ahead of acts like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin. Nearly 55 years after their debut, it is a remarkable testament to their timeless appeal.