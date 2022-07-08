ST. PETERSBURG — The Grammy Award-nominated pop-rock trio Hanson will take the stage Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The show is part of a world tour supporting their new album, “Red Green Blue.” The album comprises three solo-led projects from Taylor, Isaac, and Zac Hanson, and marks the band’s milestone 30th anniversary by bringing together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before, with a third of the album written and produced by each brother: Taylor’s RED, Isaac’s GREEN, and Zac’s BLUE.
“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen,” said Isaac. “‘Red Green Blue’ is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms.”
The new album is co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza.
“Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago,” said Taylor.” He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together.”
“We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band,” added Zac. “We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project.”
Hanson has sold over 16 million albums, and performed concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, “Middle of Nowhere,” led by the ubiquitous single “MmmBop,” which was a No. 1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive Top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.
The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary “Strong Enough to Break,” a crucial step in the band’s ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. In 2017, the band marked the 25th anniversary of “Middle of Nowhere” with the release of “Middle of Everywhere: The Greatest Hits” and a world tour, along with the new single “I Was Born.” In 2018, they released their “String Theory” symphonic album, which saw the band perform alongside leading symphonies in some of the world’s most prestigious venues on the accompanying tour.
In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 Hanson launched their Take the Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched Hanson Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature pale ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, which is among the largest craft beer and music events in the country.