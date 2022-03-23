ST. PETERSBURG — Trevor Hall with Gone Gone Beyond will perform Friday, April 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. According to the event venue, this show is sold out. For information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Raised on an island in South Carolina, singer-songwriter Trevor Hall realized at a young age that music was his life’s art, and at 16 he recorded his first album. Shortly after, Hall left South Carolina for Idyllwild Arts Academy in California where he studied classical guitar.
Hall’s music — a blend of roots and folk music with touches of electronic elements — is imbued with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. This powerful symbiosis fostered a deep connectivity with his growing fan base and Hall quickly matured into a leader of the burgeoning conscious musical community. He has sold out the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado as a headliner, and he also completed a series of sold-out international tours with artists such as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Franti, John Butler Trio, Matisyahu and Brett Dennen.
“In and Through the Body,” Hall’s latest record, was released in September 2020. It touches on timeless human themes of love, struggle, growth and redemption. Hall uses a palette of genres that span from folk, roots-rock, indie, and electronic, all with a consistent wash of authentic far-Eastern influence.
Hall’s prior release, “The Fruitful Darkness,” was his first independent release and the No. 1 music campaign of 2017 on Kickstarter. The album was released in June 2018 and premiered at No. 4 on the iTunes Alternative Charts.
In the lead up to the new album, Hall released a 2020 single featuring Brett Dennen: “Put Down What You Are Carrying” immediately became one of the top streamed songs in his scene.
Hall and his wife, Emory, created the Where the Rivers Meet Foundation in 2020 in order to continue their humanitarian efforts in both India and Nepal.
“In and Through the Body” was produced by Brad Cook, with additional instrumentation from Phil Cook and Matthew McCaughan, as well as vocal accompaniment from Emory Hall. Hall’s mother and sister also have vocal appearances on a song, making the album something of a family affair. The album was recorded in Durham, North Carolina, and mixed at Great Stone Studios in Oakland, California, by Johnny Cosmic.
Gone Gone Beyond is the synergy of David Block, Danny Musengo, Kat Factor, and Mel Semé, delivering a potent message of hope and the desire to return to humanity. The band seems to capture the story of beautiful uncertainty in an ever-changing world. Their music pays homage to the traditions of folk-americana songwriting while bringing together a myriad of influences from electronica, jazz, soul and world music.