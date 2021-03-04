SAFETY HARBOR — Will Evans will perform Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com. Social distancing is being practiced at the venue. Event organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and follow safety guidelines. Those who feel sick should stay home.
Will Evans has spent the last decade as the primary songwriter and frontman for the New England based roots-rock outfit Barefoot Truth. After four albums and more than 50 million plays on Pandora and Spotify, he embarked on his solo journey. He has since released three additional full-length albums and toured North America and Europe.
Evans has shared the stage with top artists, including David Crosby and Graham Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby, Rusted Root, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Trevor Hall, Nahko, Xavier Rudd, Donavon Frankenreiter, Ryan Montbleau, Railroad Earth and members of Dispatch.
For more information about Evans, including tour dates, visit www.willevans.com.