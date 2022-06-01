ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt will present “Beyond Words: Celebrating Books as Art,” running June 10 through July 30, at 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
“Beyond Words: Celebrating Books as Art” is a juried exhibition showcasing fine handcrafted work by 36 artists from Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The diversity of contemporary books as art is highlighted by the 75 pieces on exhibit at Florida CraftArt.
“This exhibition celebrates the book as art through a varied collection of inventive works. that challenge preconceptions of what a book is and can be,” said Cindy Bartosek the exhibit curator. “For an artist, ‘book’ can be a medium of artistic expression. It is a space for experimenting with innovative combinations of images, text, and formats to address topics ranging from politics to poetry, from whimsy to deeply personal narratives that explore and communicate important themes and visual ideas in a very individual way, limited only by the imagination of the maker.”
According to Bartosek, each book represents a personal story and is a reflection of cultural heritage or international sensibilities.
“There are thought-provoking pieces and conversation starters around social justice and state of the world issues,” she added. “Some are pieces that stretch the imagination or relate personal joys and sorrow; others remind us of the beauty and wonder of the world around us and its peril. Others take the book structure beyond everyday expectations, challenging our preconceptions of what a book is and can be.”
The exhibition is made possible by a sponsorship from Elizabeth Reilinger, city of St. Petersburg, and Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture. Docent tours are available upon request.
Showing in the exhibit are Florida artists Robert Barancik, St. Petersburg; Barbara Beyhl, St. Petersburg; Kim Borowy, Tequesta; Harry Bower, Dunedin; Karen Brown, Tampa; Bonnie Bruner, Lake Worth; Lisa Co, Gainesville; June Colburn, Largo; Mary Correa, Lakeland; Neverne Covington, St. Petersburg; Liliana Crespi, Port St. Lucie; Christine Di Staola, Clearwater; Lauren Dykes, Tampa; Melissa Fair and Emily Hashagen, Tampa; Judy Flescher, Palm Beach Gardens; Eric Folsom, Gulfport; Kristina Gintautiene, Holiday; Carla Golembe, Delray Beach; Mary Grieco, St. Petersburg; Kally Harvard, St. Petersburg; Andrea Huffman, Sunrise; Kianga Jinaki, Riviera Beach; Jack King, Tampa; Ryan Lutz, Cape Coral; Elizabeth Neily, Gulfport; Polly Perkins, St. Petersburg; Rose Marie Prins; St. Petersburg; Stephen Sidelinger, Venice; Rebecca Skelton, St. Petersburg; Shelly Steck-Reale, St. Petersburg; Jacob Wan, Orlando; and Kathy Wood, Port Charlotte.
In addition, the following out-of-state artists contributed work included in the exhibition: Kathy Arrowood Oates, Kingsport, Tennessee; Rima Day, Thompsons Station, Tennessee; and Helen Ensign, East Point, Georgia.
Florida CraftArt has scheduled several programs and events in conjunction with this exhibition:
• Sunday, June 12, 2 p.m. — Artists' talk, featuring Barbara Beyhl, Mary Correa, Christine Di Staola, Melissa Fair, Eric Folsom, Emily Hashagen, Kristine Gintautiene, and Kally Harvard.
• Tuesday, June 28, 5:30 p.m. — Author Deb Carson will give a multimedia presentation based on her book, "Becoming FLO, A Mostly True Story"
• Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — "One Sheet Wonders: Folded Books from One Sheet of Paper," a workshop with curator Cindy Bartosek
• Saturday, July 30, 4 p.m. — Artists' talk featuring Karen Brown, Lauren Dykes, Mary Grieco, Andrea Huffman, Kianga Jinaki, Elizabeth Neily, Polly Perkins, and Rebecca Skelton; and closing reception.
Zoom links will be available at FloridaCraftArt.org or on Florida CraftArt’s Facebook page.
Florida CraftArt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot Florida Artist Gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.
CUTLINES (More images of work available on request.)
Photo courtesy of FLORIDA CRAFTART
1. FCA-Covington, Neverne-Alchemical Text.jpg
Neverne Covington of St. Petersburg created her 24”x48” book, “The Alchemical Text,” using tin, rust, linen, intaglios, lithograph, and monotype prints.
2. FCA-Di Staola,Christine-Tea Leaves.jpg
Measuring 16”x2,” “Tea Leaves” by artist Christine Di Staola of Clearwater is a concertina book with sgraffito ceramic covers and monoprint pages.
3. FCA-Dykes, Lauren-Globe.jpg
This 9”x5.25” book “Globe” by Lauren Dykes of Tampa was created by folding pages into a design.
4. FCA-Prins, Rose Marie-As Each Moon Passes.jpg
Rose Marie Prins of St. Petersburg created “As Each Noon Passes” that features a poem by her late son Jaro Majer.
5. FCA-Sidelinger, Stephen-Matisse' Love.jpg
“The Cutting Out of Matisse’s Love of Chinese Samba” is a 5.5”x8.5” book by Stephen Sidelinger of Venice.
6. FCA-Steck Reale, Shelley-Banned.jpg
Shelly Steck Reale of St. Petersburg created “Banned,” a 28”x15”x15” sculpture of paper clay and India ink.
7. FCA-Bartosek, Cindy-Curator.jpg
Cindy Bartosek of Palm Beach is the curator for the “Beyond Words: Celebrating Books as Art” exhibit.