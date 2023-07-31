A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
Genre: Computer-animated superhero adventure
Cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph
Director: Jeff Rowe
Rated: PG
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.
The film is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures on Aug. 2.
‘Meg 2: The Trench’
Genre: Science fiction, action and horror
Cast: Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels and Cliff Curtis
Director: Ben Wheatley
Rated: PG-13
“Meg 2: The Trench” is a larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more.
With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew — and the ocean itself — from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 4 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Dreamin’ Wild’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Casey Affleck, Noah Jupe, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, and Beau Bridges
Director: Bill Pohlad
Rated: PG
“Dreamin’ Wild,” the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after 30 years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece.
While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 4 by Roadside Attractions.
‘Shortcomings’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon and Timothy Simons
Director: Randall Park
Rated: R
Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian-American film festival. When he’s not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 4 by Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Corner Office’
Genre: Black comedy
Cast: Jon Hamm, Danny Pudi, Sarah Gadon, and Christopher Heyerdahl
Director: Joachim Back
Rated: PG-13
In this workplace comedy reminiscent of “Office Space” and “Severance,” misfit Orson (Jon Hamm) finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life.
As The Authority’s newest employee, Orson finds it difficult to connect with his enigmatic desk mate, Rakesh (Danny Pudi), as well as with the rest of his colleagues. His alienation deepens when he discovers a room he’s told doesn’t exist — a place that unleashes his true potential, leading to an ascent up the corporate ladder.
Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Orson invites a receptionist (Sarah Gadon) into his sanctuary, sparking a climactic clash between the corporate world’s harsh realities and his own wild fantasies
The film will be released in theaters on Aug. 4 by Lionsgate.
‘The Passenger’
Genre: Horror and thriller
Cast: Kyle Gallner, Johnny Berchtold, and Liza Weil
Director: Carter Smith
Not rated
Randy (Johnny Berchtold) is perfectly content fading into the background. But when his coworker Benson (Kyle Gallner) goes on a sudden and violent rampage leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Randy is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive.
The film is set to be released digitally on Aug. 4 by MGM+.
‘Mob Land’
Genre: Action
Cast: Shiloh Fernandez, Stephen Dorff, Ashley Benson, Kevin Dillon, and John Travolta
Director: Nicholas Maggio
Rated: R
The story of a struggling family man who is pushed, through pure desperation, to rob a pill mill. However, when the job turns violent, he will find himself hunted by both the police and the mafia ruling over Dixieland.
The film is set to be released by Saban Films on Aug. 4.
‘The Collective’
Genre: Action
Cast: Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Mercedes Varnado, Paul Ben-Victor, Tyrese Gibson and Don Johnson
Director: Tom DeNucci
Not rated
A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander.
The film will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand on Aug. 4.