SAFETY HARBOR — The Oshima Brothers will perform Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
The Oshima Brothers have been creating music together since childhood. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce a roots-based pop sound. On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass — often all at once.
The Maine-based indie duo wants every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace. Maine Public Radio’s Sara Willis describes their songs as “beautiful, those brother harmonies can’t be beat. They are uplifting and, let’s face it, we need uplifting these days.”
In 2020, they released “Sunset Red,” their first EP. Appearances have included Blissfest, Lake Eden Arts Festival, Grand Lake Stream, Sweet Chariot Festival, Atlanta Dance Weekend, The Portland Raindance, Foggy Moon Dance weekend, Folk Alliance and many more.