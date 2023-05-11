ST. PETERSBURG — Kountry Wayne, aka Wayne Colley, is on the road for his “Help Is on the Way Comedy Tour,” which will include a performance on Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $42.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out the Mud Tour” in spring 2022, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters nationwide.
Wayne’s career highlights over the past few years include being named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” in 2021, being featured on MTV’s “Wild ’N Out” with Nick Cannon, and releasing his debut EP, “Drip & Zay,” with Grammy Award-winning producer, Zaytoven.
Wayne, along with Kym Whitley, currently co-hosts “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ that premiered this past summer. Up next, he will be starring alongside Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more, in Universal Pictures’ “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer and directed by Tina Gordon.
In April, Wayne published a memoir, “Help Is on the Way,” via Harmony Books. In it, Wayne shares his personal story to inspire others to see that no matter where one starts from the possibilities for living a full life are limitless. The book’s foreword was written by actor and comedian, Cedric the Entertainer.
Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, Wayne’s career continues to climb, while garnering a loyal fan base. His widely popular digital sketches draw in millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channel. His sketches feature original characters written by Wayne and cameos from notable celebrities including Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God and Lamar Odom.