St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival set
ST. PETERSBURG — The seventh annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg and coordinated with the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the event showcases extraordinary original artwork by more than 100 artisans from throughout Florida and across the United States. Together these artisans with their artistic vision and skills create an outdoor gallery of stunning, original and handmade art with their works in painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed-media, fiber art, metalwork and much more. Participating artisans will be in attendance.
Admission is free. The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival is directed by Paragon Festivals. For more event information, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.
Stirling Art Studios to present ‘Uncommon Art’
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Uncommon Art,” an exhibition featuring seven Pinellas artists, will take place Friday, April 3, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
Refreshments by the Palm Café and wine will be served.
Theodosia A.G. Tamborlane, the founder of Uncommon Art, is serving as curator for this exhibition. All the artists’ creations — both framed and unframed — will be reasonably priced for sale for home, office, or gift giving during the entire exhibition. In addition to Tamborlane, artists featured include Karen Baker, Wendy Boucher, Elizabeth Faubert, Merrill Kramer, Pam Pawl, C.W. Petit,
These talented women have long histories as artists and teachers in Florida and beyond with differing styles of paintings, photography, ceramic art, weaving and paper art.
St. Pete ArtWorks to host ‘Invocations’ exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Invocations” will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
This show will feature fiber and mixed media works by Rebecca Quigley. The reception is free and open to the public.
“I have been learning new techniques, exploring materials and combining mediums all along,” Quigley said in her artist statement. “Now I have begun producing a new body of work, one informed by the same influences as before, but now I am able to express my visions much more freely. This vision is new and old at the same time, driven by delight in the color and texture that has always been evocative to me, but in a way that is more playful and less constrained by boundaries than ever.”
The exhibition will continue through March 15. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 727-710-7716 or visit www.stpeteartworks.com.
Creative Pinellas announces the launch of SPACEcraft
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will soon launch SPACEcraft, a socially-engaged, traveling art project designed to build a sense of community by encouraging people to interact and create together. Repurposing locally sourced shipping containers, SPACEcraft will offer facilitated creative programs in the areas of music, yoga, art and maker workshops, book arts, writing, meditation, horticulture and more.
The first SPACEcraft location will be in Oldsmar at 100 State Street in the east parking lot of City Hall. The launch will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Saturday, March 14, 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by programming until 2 p.m. Representatives from the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners, the city of Oldsmar and Creative Pinellas will be on hand along with SPACEcraft creators Carrie Boucher, Bridget Elmer and Mitzi Gordon, to welcome everyone to enjoy this unique space. Programming and activities will be based on the themes of Make, Play, Read and Grow and will include sculpture making, a magnetic poetry wall, a free library, a drum circle and seed planting. The SPACEcraft Launch will also feature performances by Three Happy Ukers, a ukulele trio, and Oldsmar’s Poet Laureate, Amanda Butler.
“The spirit of this project is to foster community through a county-wide traveling art experience by transforming and activating public places,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO, Creative Pinellas. “That was very much on the minds of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners when they decided to fund this public art project, using BP funds. And it is wonderful to see it coming to fruition. We are really looking forward to seeing what happens as residents throughout Pinellas have the opportunity to participate and connect with each other around high-quality arts experiences.”
The project will move to a new location in Pinellas County every eight weeks, making it available for residents and visitors throughout the county to enjoy.
For information, visit creativepinellas.org. To connect with the SPACEcraft project, visit explorespacecraft.com.
Seventh Annual Muse Awards set for Feb. 28
ST. PETERSBURG — The seventh annual Muse Awards will celebrate artistic inspiration Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE.
This annual benefit for the arts will recognize the breadth and beauty of art and culture in St. Petersburg and pay tribute to the individuals who continue to inspire and guide the city to its standing as an international arts destination.
Individual tickets start at $150. The Muse Award event will be designed to complement “Art of the Stage: Picasso to Hockney,” one of the museum’s current exhibits. Proceeds from Muse benefit artists, arts education, and arts and cultural organizations through Arts Alliance programs and services. For information and to purchase tickets, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/muse.
Safety Harbor to host Art & Seafood on the Waterfront
SAFETY HARBOR — Art & Seafood on the Waterfront will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
A showcase of juried art and local seafood, festival hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Parking shuttles will be provided.
The juried art will include paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, wood, metal, fiber and jewelry. Cash prize awards to the top judged entries will be presented on Saturday. Live entertainment will include performances by Ron Hark, Mweeza, Betty Fox on Saturday; and Gecko Marching Band, Ella Jet and other talent on Sunday.
VIP tickets also are available. For information, visit safetyharborchamber.com.
Francis Wilson Playhouse continues 90th epic season
CLEARWATER — In the midst of its historic 90th season, Francis Wilson Playhouse will present “Brigadoon” by Lerner & Loewe.
The show will open Thursday, Feb. 20, and will run through March 8 at 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
“Brigadoon,” a classic musical fantasy, is a feast for the eyes and ears. Set in a mythical cursed village in Scotland which appears only once a century, it is a love story for the ages. The classic score features such standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “The Heather on the Hill,” “Waitin’ for my Dearie” and many more.
Also coming up will be one of FWP’s popular one-day Broadway-inspired concerts. “The Best of Times” will be presented Saturday, March 14, 2 and 8 p.m. The show will celebrate music from the shows of Jerry Herman. Herman was a composer and lyricist best known for his hit Broadway musicals “Hello Dolly!,” “Mame,” and “La Cage aux Folles.” In 2009, he received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater. In 2010 he was the recipient of the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors. Herman passed away in December 2019.
For tickets and more information, visit FrancisWilsonPlayhouse.org.