CLEARWATER — RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles will perform “The Best of Abbey Road Live” Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
This concert was originally scheduled for May 8, 2021. Tickets purchased for the May 8 performance will be honored on the new date. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In celebration of “Abbey Road,” RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to other early favorites. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.raintribute.com/shows.
This mind-blowing performance takes concertgoers back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate “The Best of Abbey Road Live” with RAIN. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the “Abbey Road” album to life on this tour.
The show also will feature favorites from the “Rooftop Concert.”
Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting.
Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right.