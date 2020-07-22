Some films are plagued by a lack of direction, encumbered by tortuous plot contrivances and inconsistencies in tone or narrative. Some films benefit from endemic confusion, overwhelming the viewer with misperceptions and perplexities to create a fantastic labyrinth populated by unpredictable characters. “Relic,” directed by Natalie Erika James, stands firmly among the latter with its ubiquitous dread, percolating tension and deeply disconcerting allegory.
The film opens with the disappearance of Edna (Robyn Nevin), an elderly woman living alone in a large country house surrounded by woods. Her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) are summoned to the estate when a neighbor notices Edna’s absence. The two arrive at the sprawling mansion — which appears to be suffering from prolonged neglect — and, in searching for clues to what may have happened to the woman, they discover evidence that suggests she may be suffering from dementia.
A few days later, Edna abruptly materializes — but she offers no explanation for her disappearance. Though a health care provider finds nothing physically wrong with her, she feels Edna should not be left alone for a few weeks. Kay and Sam accept the responsibility, somewhat reluctantly — though Kay believes it may be time to relocate her mother into an assisted living facility.
Even with the surface drama surrounding the relationships between the three women, “Relic” quickly establishes an undercurrent of uncanny foreboding. The film meanders dreamily from crime drama to mystery, and from psychological thriller to supernatural horror. James masterfully crafts a multilayered enigma with enough ambiguity to keep viewers off balance. Part of the film borrows from the haunted house subgenre, but there is much more at play. Each character perceives elements the others cannot; likewise, the audience glimpses indistinct terrors on the periphery. The house’s threatening atmosphere alone is inescapably overpowering. Compounding the slow-burning crisis are Edna’s sense of loss, Kay’s regret and helplessness, and Sam’s lack of direction.
After a measured build up, the long-burning fuse in “Relic” finally erupts into a frenzy of chaos and panic. There are legitimate, unnerving scares to be found in these sequences as supernatural elements converge upon the house. Dark corridors, decay and the menace of the unknown all come into play in a claustrophobic confrontation.
For its most chilling effects, though, “Relic” relies upon the distressing, ghastly spectacle of watching someone you love gradually disintegrate.
“Several years ago, I took a trip back to Japan to see my grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s,” James said in the production notes for the film. “It was a trip I’d kept delaying for one reason or another, and when I finally got around to seeing her, it turned out I’d left it too late — she didn’t recognize who I was. The guilt was hard to swallow.”
The director explained how that visit provided the spark for “Relic.”
“During that trip I observed how much the town had declined — all the younger generations choosing to relocate to the bigger cities, leaving an aging community behind,” she said. “There were horror stories about elderly people being found dead in their homes well after the fact — neglected and forgotten, their children in distant towns, their bodies starting to deteriorate. I could think of nothing more heartbreaking.”
The cast of the film captures the generational chasms that often strain family relationships. Emily Mortimer stars as Kay, Robyn Nevin as Edna and Bella Heathcote as Sam. Their performances are haunting and heartbreaking.
James manages to deliver horror that resonates on a profoundly personal level — at least for anyone who has experienced the real-life horror of a prolonged decline punctuated by physical weakening and fading mental faculties. “Relic” is more than a solid horror film. It is both traumatizing and oddly cathartic. It is a grim exhibition of mortality and a moving study of how to cope with loss.