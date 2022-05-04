CLEARWATER — Five for Fighting will take the stage Friday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik has spent the past decade writing deeply personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit and make an emotional connection. With the past six albums by Five for Fighting — the hockey moniker stage name under which he performs — Ondrasik has enjoyed ongoing success. Five for Fighting's breakthrough came in 2001 with the Grammy-nominated song “Superman.”
To date, Five for Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum certified “America Town” and “The Battle for Everything,” as well as the Top 10 charting “Two Lights.” Add to that discography an EP and live albums.
Ondrasik proceeded to become part of the American songbook with the iconic hits “100 Years,” “World,” “The Riddle,” “Chances” and “What If.” Ondrasik’s music has been featured in over 350 films, TV shows, and advertisements ranging from “The Blind Side” to “The Sopranos.” In 2018, Ondrasik was the musical voice for the CBS hit show “Code Black.”
Ondrasik has also been deeply involved in supporting our troops. From USO tours, supporting several veteran-oriented charities and distributing over a million "CD for the Troops" to servicemen and their families around the world.
Ondrasik is currently working on a Broadway musical, various television projects and a new Five For Fighting album while giving keynotes across the country to corporations and various organizations.
Most recently, his song with the biggest sticking power is the powerful, "Blood on My Hands," a protest song that takes a non-political, moral stance against the 2021 United States chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Thanks to the song, Ondrasik is now working with evacuation groups that strive to help the American citizens left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government, as well as the Afghan people who remain there largely under the threat of terrorism. It's a difficult, and at times a polarizing subject, but it's one Ondrasik is not shying away from.
"There has been a tradition of musicians speaking truth to power,” Ondrasik said. “In the current tribal culture, our freedom of expression has never been more critical."