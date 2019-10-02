CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated Canadian folk and rock singer-songwriter Steven Page will perform Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
A founding member of the rock group Barenaked Ladies, Page is touring in support of “Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II,” his sixth full-length solo release. The 2018 album is a follow-up to “Heal Thyself Pt. 1: Instinct.” Musically the album funnels Page’s love of ’70s and ’80s radio-ready soul and R&B through the heady pop prism of David Byrne and Kevin Rowland with some ’80s weirdness thrown in. Through it all, Page’s razor wit, dark humor, and preternatural gift for melody remain ever-present.
A prolific songwriter, Page was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame along with his former band. Page left Barenaked Ladies in 2009 to start his solo career.
Special guest Dean Friedman will open the show.