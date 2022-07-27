ST. PETERSBURG — The Black Honkeys will perform Friday, Aug. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. This is a free event. For information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Black Honkeys first hit the stage in August of 2000. Guitarist Joe Sanders and Phil Esposito sat down and started talking about the project. Sanders was big into the J. Geils Band, Hendrix and the Stones. Esposito loved that too, and he also had a love for the old Motown and R&B of the ’60s and ’70s. It was a good fit.
According to the band’s website, they started rehearsing in September 2000 and did their first show at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve of 2001.
Almost 20 years later, the band has traveled around the world and released three CDs. They are a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area. The long-standing lineup still includes Sanders and Esposito along with Steven Tanner, drummer; Greg Czinke, guitarist; Terry Clark, trumpet; Scott Myers, trombone; Nicole Simone, vocalist; Billy Summer, guitarist; and Gumbi Ortiz, percussionist.
Also performing will be Roxx Revolt and the Velvets.
Roxx Revolt and the Velvets was founded in 2018. Hailing from Naples, the four-piece band flaunts a glamorously eclectic style of power-driven rock and roll that has made them a staple of the Florida music scene.
Following the release of their debut EP “7” in 2021, they’ve made notable appearances at the Gasparilla Music Festival, Black Market Fest Miami, and alongside Puddle of Mudd as an opener. Their popular single “Supersonica Girl” was the subject of a remix by noted UK producer Chris Sheldon.
Roxx Revolt and the Velvets consists of Roxx Revolt on vocals and guitar; Dan Heath on bass; Jake Shockley on guitar; and Chris Campo on drums.