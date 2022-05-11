ST. PETERSBURG — Halie Loren will perform Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $30. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
According to the JWP Agency, Loren is an international, award-winning jazz singer/songwriter. Raised in Alaska, this Oregon-based artist brings a fresh and original perspective to time-honored musical paths, channeling her innate understanding of connectedness across musical boundaries to forge bonds with diverse audiences in North America, Asia, and Europe. A lover of global cultures and music, her repertoire is a multi-lingual one, including songs in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese and Korean as well as her native English.
She’s released eight albums to-date, garnering several national and international awards as well as significant critical and chart success along the way, with her albums consistently charting at No. 1 in Billboard/Japan Jazz Charts, iTunes and Amazon Music
Her debut jazz CD, 2008’s “They Oughta Write a Song,” won Best Vocal Jazz Album of the year in the JPF awards — then the world’s largest independent music awards. She was signed in 2010 by JVC/Kenwood Entertainment and in 2011 by Justin Time Records. Loren has since released nine additional albums including two Japan-only releases, and gone on to win many awards as both a singer and a songwriter. Loren’s original song “Thirsty” won the Independent Music Awards’ best jazz song of the year in 2011. Her 2012 release, “Heart First,” was honored by Japan’s Jazz Critique Magazine as the best vocal jazz album of year, and reached No. 1 on the iTunes Canada jazz albums chart. In 2013, “Simply Love” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Jazz / Japan and entered iTunes Canada as No. 1 jazz album. Her 2014 best-of compilation release “The Best Collection,” 2015’s “Butterfly Blue,” and 2016’s “Live at Cotton Club” also hit No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s jazz chart.
Along with recording success, Loren’s live performances have expanded to include performances with the Jazz Orchestra of Sicily, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra in Oregon, the Monroe Symphony in Louisiana and the prestigious International Britt Fest Orchestra. For the past seven years she has traveled east to west in the U.S. and other parts of the world, including Canada, Japan, Italy, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Haiti, and Egypt. The last few months of her tours have included sold-out tour dates in Japan, Korea, Quebec, Florida, and Georgia. Last year found her in London and New York working on a new album of her original material, “From the Wild Sky,” with UK producer Troy Miller, a project for which she raised over $68,000 of funding from her worldwide fans via crowdsourcing site Kickstarter. “From the Wild Sky” was released worldwide in April 2018, and since then, Loren has been touring in support of it with tour dates across North America, Asia, and Europe, with more on the horizon.