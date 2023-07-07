TAMPA — Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley is on the road for his “Gravel & Gold Tour” this summer, which includes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $37. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Bentley has tapped Jordan Davis as direct support with a diverse group of special guests. Caylee Hammack will perform at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.
"I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived," said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with (with) I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this ‘Gravel & Gold Tour.’”
The tour is named after his 10th studio album.
The 10th album landmark speaks to how time has flown in Bentley’s unique, 21st-century career. The diverse 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness, at many levels, from the personal to the professional is a testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. His Top 10 single “Gold" hits the core theme of perspective with a road-trip vibe and wisdom earned only by putting in the years and the work.
Bentley landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. 1 single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that’s fueled longevity — eight more albums that reached the top of the country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. 1 songs, 8 billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 Grammy nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry.
Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting four locations. For more information visit www.Dierks.com.