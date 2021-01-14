Safety Harbor Art & Seafood event moved to May
SAFETY HARBOR — The 2021 Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Festival will see its dates pushed from February to May 22-23.
The public’s safety was the reason for this decision by the city of Safety Harbor and the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
"Our goal is to provide an upscale art and food experience for our attendees while showing them that Safety Harbor is an amazing place to live and work,” said Susan Petersen, chamber president. “We are committed to providing a safe and fun event and both the city and chamber felt the change of dates was the responsible thing to do.”
The festival will once again take place in the Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event includes a juried art show with more than 50 artists from across the country and the food court area featuring seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with headliners The Black Honkeys playing Saturday night.
The art will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, and jewelry. There will be a juried selection of artists and cash prize awards to the top judged entries presented on Saturday. Food vendors will include Daydreamer’s Café & Grill, Got Lobstah, and a host of other local favorites. There will also be a children’s art area, interactive art, caricatures, face-painting and roving entertainment.
Admission to the event is free. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood for more details and event updates, or call Annette at 727-726-2890.
Founded in 1930, the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization of individuals, businesspeople and entrepreneurs working together to make a positive impact on the community.
Artists sought for Valentwe'en
ST. PETERSBURG — Artists are being sought for Valentwe'en, a show set to run Feb. 12 through March 1, at ArtLofts Studio, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
According to event organizer Brandy Stark, Valentwe'en is a fun and spooky mash-up of holidays combining elements of Halloween and Valentine's Day. It is heralded by the Grim Cupid and is a dark romantic holiday.
Now in its sixth year, 2021 features the theme of “Word of Mouth” — the one part of the body that we have, largely, not seen since March 2020. Artists should submit works for jury approval to Stark. Up to five works may be submitted, though only one work per artist will be shown. Cost of entry is $10 for each participant, and the entry fees will be used to fund cash awards for first, second and third places, and a Most SPIRITed (most on theme) Award. Art sales are direct to artist and no commission is taken.
Artists should send an inquiry of interest and image of the piece by Jan. 30. Drop-off will be Feb. 7 and 8, 10 a.m. to noon, or by appointment. Pickup will be March 1, 10 a.m. to noon, or by appointment.
In addition to art, Stark is looking for the following:
• Artists who make and sell masks may inquire about setting up a small table to sell their wares to anyone who wishes to purchase a mask.
• Literary artists. As part of the word-of-mouth element, Stark wants to bring in the spoken word. Entrants must be willing to have a printed copy of their poem placed with the show, and to read the poem during the reception.
• A secondary element may be included with this year’s event: customized poems written for patrons. Literary artists willing to create spontaneous poems may set their own prices per poem.
Selected participants should also prepare at least one “Valentwine” — a small poem or artwork (sticker, miniature print, doodle, sketch) along the Valentwe’en theme to give to a patron. Participants may select anyone to whom they wish to give their Valentwine.
An opening reception coincides with the art walk, set for Saturday, Feb 13, 5 to 9 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing standards, part of the reception will be presented outside. Artists who submit works should indicate if they have a way to display their work outside (via easels or pedestals; and any form of lighting) for the reception period only. After the reception, all works will be brought back into the ArtLofts gallery.
To keep up additional standards of social distancing, there will not be food or beverages served this year. All attendees are required to wear masks and numbers of people inside the building will be limited to allow for a steady flow of individuals. Hand sanitizer stations are available inside ArtLofts, and artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies as well.
Clearwater’s annual Sea-Blues Festival canceled
CLEARWATER — Due to the current health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will not be held in 2021.
The city of Clearwater will continue to explore ways to host other events safely during the pandemic.
The festival is usually presented in Coachman Park, located just behind the city’s main library on the waterfront overlooking Clearwater Harbor. Since its inception, this annual festival has become one of Clearwater’s most beloved signature events, appealing to thousands of residents and seasonal visitors. The annual event may not have as long and storied a history as the city’s other signature music event — the Clearwater Jazz Holiday — but it has become a fixture in the Tampa Bay area as it continues to attract top blues artists. The very first Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival was presented in February 2007.
For information and updates on Clearwater events, visit myclearwaterevents.com.
Jay Leno Clearwater show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Jay Leno performance set for Friday, Jan. 15, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $40, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
"I want to thank my fans for their patience,” Leno said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to Clearwater this fall."
Art Festival Beth-El goes virtual for 2021
ST. PETERSBURG — Due to the pandemic, the annual Art Festival Beth-El will be presented online this year.
“We will have the same high-quality art, but in a fully virtual format,” show organizers said in a press release.
The virtual show will feature online galleries showcasing the work of about 65 artists. Visit www.ArtFestivalBethEl.com.
Purchase Award patrons will be able to access the online show beginning Saturday, Jan. 23, at noon and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. A minimum pre-pledge of $500 is applicable to a purchase of art during the show. Purchase Awards are available at the following levels:
• Bronze — $500
• Silver — $1,000
• Gold — $1,500
• Diamond — $2,500
The show will open to the public Saturday, Jan. 30, at noon and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.
Capitol reschedules Colin Hay concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the
Colin Hay concert set for Friday, April 30, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8 pm. Tickets, starting at $29.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The singer-songwriter is familiar to millions as front-man of the group Men at Work, whose hits include “Down Under,” “Overkill,” and “Who Can It Be Now?” Hay is justifiably proud of his place in pop history, but since moving to Los Angeles in 1989, he’s made 12 critically-acclaimed solo albums, including the highly successful “Man at Work,” and his most recent album “Fierce Mercy” on Compass Records.
Tickets priced at $69.50, $54.50, $39.50 and $29.50 are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Ticket Office opens one hour prior to show time.
LOT to stage ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” running Feb. 5-14 at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Adult tickets are $20. Cost for children ages 13 and younger is $5 when purchased with an adult ticket. Tickets include coffee, tea, and dessert, with snacks also available for purchase. All seating is social distanced by pods. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email LiveOakBoxOffice@GMail.com or call 352-593-0027.
“The Importance of Being Earnest,” described as a "trivial comedy for serious people," is the story of a man whose name is Ernest (or is it?) who is pursuing the hand of the beautiful and modern Gwendolyn. Meanwhile another Ernest (or is he?) is anxious to meet the lovely Cecily, ward to Jack Worthing. Hilarity ensues as each Ernest meets at the Worthing Estate and the ladies discover they are both engaged to Ernest. How will these love birds disentangle themselves from this mess, and will the truth about Ernest be found out?
Live Oak Theatre Company is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) company seeking to enrich families, individuals and the community by providing positive artistic experiences in the performing arts.
America, Tom Rush show resecheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the concert with multi-platinum-selling group America and special guest Tom Rush, set for Wednesday, March 21 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Kenneth City Carnival set
KENNETH CITY — Dreamland Amusements will present the Kenneth City Carnival, running Jan. 20-24, in the Kmart parking lot at 4501 66th St. N., Kenneth City.
Carnival hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
This family-friendly event features midway rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food. Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands for riders 36 inches and taller are $30 on site. Ride wristbands also can be purchased in advance online at dreamlandamusements.com. Ride tickets are also available at the carnival.
Attendees must wear a mask, practice social distancing and utilize hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations.
For more information, call 866-666-3247.
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. Tickets, starting at $18, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The show will feature the music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival canceled for 2021
CLEARWATER — Due to the current health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will not be held in 2021.
“Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is unable to take place in April,” said Lisa Chandler, Sugar Sand Festival founder and organizer. “We will continue to keep you informed and look forward to creating another ‘sandtastic’ event in 2022.”
For festival updates, visit sugarsandfestival.com. For information on other city of Clearwater events, visit myclearwaterevents.com.
