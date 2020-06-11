James Museum to reopen
ST. PETERSBURG — The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, at 150 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, announced that it will be reopening its doors following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum has been closed since March 16.
The museum has implemented new health and safety precautions to protect the health of its visitors, staff and community, as well as new experiences for visitors. The museum is reopening exclusively to museum members on Thursday, June 11, and Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and to the public on Saturday, June 13, with regular operating hours.
“Care for our community has been the basis of our conversations and decision-making related to reopening the museum,” explains Laura Hine, executive director at the museum. “It is important to us to open art experiences to our community during this time of stress and difficulty, as we believe art is a powerful way of reflecting, connecting, and healing. It is also important to us to open thoughtfully. We take the health and wellbeing of our visitors, members and employees very seriously and our team worked steadfastly and nimbly to develop and implement changes to keep our community safe. We hope our spacious galleries will be a calming environment for our community to reflect and restore.”
Museum changes include reduced occupancy, heightened cleaning and disinfecting efforts, face covering and social distancing requirements, as well as visitor and employee health screenings. Visitors are encouraged to review all health and safety precautions before their visit on the museum web page devoted to COVID-19 updates.
Visitors can also expect new ways to connect with the museum’s collection, including themed self-guided tours, private family art workshops and an interactive family activity guide.
The James Museum’s health and safety precautions include:
• The James Museum has ample space to allow for social distancing with more than 26,000 square feet of public space. To ensure more than 6 feet of distance for every guest, the museum will operate at a maximum of 25% occupancy.
• Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the museum. The museum recommends that children ages 2 to 12 wear face coverings and does not require face coverings for children younger than 2.
• Visitors and staff will be required to complete a temperature check as well as agree to terms and conditions upon entering the museum.
• In accordance with the CDC and OSHA, the museum has adopted a continuous cleaning schedule. All commonly touched surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day.
For a full list of the museum’s health and safety precautions, visit thejamesmuseum.org.
The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art opened in April 2018 and transports visitors through the rich and diverse heritage of the American West. Its more than 400 works of art evoke the spirit of a wide-open frontier and the beauty of life in the wild. The museum engages the community through a variety of programs and educational opportunities that bring our history and culture to life. Planned programming includes special exhibitions in a variety of genres, artist talks and demonstrations, art classes, docent tours and children’s activities. Through exhibitions and education programs, the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art emphasizes the core values of art that moved Tom and Mary James: action, fortitude, heritage and integrity.
Dunedin author releases book
DUNEDIN — Mascot Books recently announced the release of “You Belong Now: Belonging; A Matter of the Heart, the Mind, or Both?” by Dunedin author Ed D'Agostino.
In this day and age, emotions run high and opinions stand strong. There’s so much discrimination, prejudice, and even hate sweeping the world, that it’s easy to feel hopeless. What can we do to end prejudice and discrimination? Whether we look or speak differently, why can’t we overcome our differences to at least respect each other, if not see eye to eye?
D’Agostino tackles these difficult and timely questions and more. As a result of suffering from epilepsy, D’Agostino knows what it feels like not to belong, as well as the adverse effects of discrimination. In addition, his 15 years of working in ministry and ministerial counseling have shown him the many nuances that not being accepted take in people’s lives and the wounds it causes. He is currently working on his second novel, “Back Booth.”
The author currently lives in Dunedin with his wife, Michelle, and his daughter, Emily. He enjoys reading, nature, and the arts.
For information or to order the book, visit mascotbooks.com.